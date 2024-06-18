Bossip Video

The Boston Celtics have won the 2024 NBA Finals delivering the franchise’s 18th Championship.

The 2024 NBA Finals have ended and the Boston Celtics stand victorious after a gentleman sweep on the Dallas Mavericks. This places them over the Los Angeles Lakers for the franchise with the most championships.

Play

According to ESPN, Jaylen Brown delivered big for the team with a 31-point performance and was named Most Valuable Player of the Finals after averaging 20 points in the series. Surprisingly, he won this accolade while also missing every All-NBA team. His big win effectively silences the haters who questioned Tatum and Brown’s ability to deliver a trophy.

Play

To make things even sweeter for Brown, he was able to deliver a championship right after becoming the highest-paid player in history. His $304 million deal was criticized when it was announced, but now it seems like money well spent.

Next year the core of this team will return with one Finals win, six Eastern Conference finals appearances, and two finals appearances. It’s safe to say if any NBA team has the best chances of going back-to-back, it’s this Celtics team.