After a season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James refused to answer questions regarding his return to the Lakers next season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially booked their ticket to Cancun after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Despite 11 straight losses to the Nuggets, the Lakers snagged one game of the series giving false hope to their supporters. After the disappointing first-round loss, the Lakers’ PR machine went into overdrive while the team was still on the court.

According to Sportskeeda, the first order of business involved leaked reports surfacing about the pending termination of head coach Darwin Ham.

“It’s been a hell of a two years sitting in this seat, I’ll tell you that. It’s been a hell of a two years,” the coach awkwardly stated after the loss to the Nuggets.

Ham’s press conference remarks seemingly confirmed the rumors that there’s trouble in paradise concerning his return as head coach. However, his remarks paled in comparison to LeBron James’ as he refused to confirm or deny whether he’d return to the Lakers next season.

“Was there any thought that tonight was your last game with the Lakers?” asked a reporter in the crowd.

King James then took a beat before responding:

“I’m not going to answer that.”

This offseason will be tense for the Lakers organization as they attempt to keep LeBron in the purple and gold. Also, if Lakers Nation wasn’t distraught enough Anthony Davis immediately went into damage-control mode and according to Athlon Sports, revealed he’s doing his best to keep LeBron on the team.

His unprovoked confession further fueled rumors that Lebron might move on from L.A.

“He’s been in this position numerous times in his career where he had to make a decision ultimately for himself or his family. I’ll be right there to support him whatever he decides to do,” Davis said.

James has until June 29 to decide on his option to stay with the franchise and the Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Lakers are even willing to draft the NBA star’s son Bronny to keep him in Los Angeles. Drafting Bronny would make the last bullet on Lebron James’ career checklist come true.

Hopefully, that’s enough to keep the King on his Los Angeles throne.

