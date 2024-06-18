Bossip Video
2024 NBA Finals - Game Five

Source: Elsa/Getty Images

Social media is buzzing over the Boston Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship after defeating the Kyrie and Luka-led Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in a lopsided series that came to an underwhelming end on a school night.

With the win, the Celtics became the NBA’s most Championship-winning franchise with 18 titles much to the disdain of legendary Laker Magic Johnson who let his feelings be known after the game.

According to ESPN, Jaylen Brown (who shook up the NBA with a record-setting $304 million deal) came up big in the clutch with a 31-point performance on his way to winning Finals MVP which he shared with superstar teammate Jayson Tatum.

Tatum, who many believed deserved Finals MVP, was front and center after the win that inspired his Kevin Garnettian post-game interview moment that was mostly clowned across social media.

https://x.com/CelticsFiles/status/1802902035240542406

Why the 5-time NBA All-Star chose to do…that, we’re unsure at the moment, but it sparked hilarious hysteria across NBA Twitter X.

https://x.com/RussFcb/status/1802900454080135431

The Championship win comes a few years after Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, 46, was suspended ONE YEAR and eventually fired over an inappropriate consensual relationship with a staff member.

The news was somewhat reported by trusted ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski who dropped a strangely vague bomb about Udoka facing significant disciplinary action over an unnamed offense.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to spiral into chaos over the bombshell report that fueled salacious speculation until another trusted insider tweeted the impatiently awaited scoop.

Moments later, Wojnarowski confirmed the report which sent the whole entire internet into a FRENZY.

Prior to the scandal, Udoka was praised as one of the top coaches in the NBA who lead the Celtics to the Finals before his steep fall from grace with the whole sports world watching.

He also seemed to be happily boo’d up with THEE NIA LONG who immediately trended when the news of his scandalous shenanigans spilled onto the internet.

An unproblematic legend, the beloved actress, 51, was showered with love and support from every corner of social media.

How do you think Ime Udoka reacted to the Championship win? Are you loving or hating this Celtics championship? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, and videos from the Celtics win on the flip.

