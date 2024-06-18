Social media is buzzing over the Boston Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship after defeating the Kyrie and Luka-led Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in a lopsided series that came to an underwhelming end on a school night.

With the win, the Celtics became the NBA’s most Championship-winning franchise with 18 titles much to the disdain of legendary Laker Magic Johnson who let his feelings be known after the game.

I hate that the Celtics officially have more championships than us now 🙄 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 18, 2024

According to ESPN, Jaylen Brown (who shook up the NBA with a record-setting $304 million deal) came up big in the clutch with a 31-point performance on his way to winning Finals MVP which he shared with superstar teammate Jayson Tatum.

"I share this with my brothers … we share this s— together." Jaylen Brown after winning Finals MVP 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KdyJXuJWrt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 18, 2024

Tatum, who many believed deserved Finals MVP, was front and center after the win that inspired his Kevin Garnettian post-game interview moment that was mostly clowned across social media.

“WE DID IITTTTTTT” You not finna get an iconic interview moment nigga pic.twitter.com/EAYoKGXRC1 — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) June 18, 2024

https://x.com/CelticsFiles/status/1802902035240542406

Why the 5-time NBA All-Star chose to do…that, we’re unsure at the moment, but it sparked hilarious hysteria across NBA Twitter X.

https://x.com/RussFcb/status/1802900454080135431

The Championship win comes a few years after Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, 46, was suspended ONE YEAR and eventually fired over an inappropriate consensual relationship with a staff member.

Ime Udoka cheated on NIA LONG?? pic.twitter.com/y2bbROxDLw — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 22, 2022

The news was somewhat reported by trusted ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski who dropped a strangely vague bomb about Udoka facing significant disciplinary action over an unnamed offense.

ESPN story on Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing disciplinary action expected to include a significant suspension for a violation of organizational guidelines: https://t.co/R4xRzyOD8J — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

It didn’t take long for Twitter to spiral into chaos over the bombshell report that fueled salacious speculation until another trusted insider tweeted the impatiently awaited scoop.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

Moments later, Wojnarowski confirmed the report which sent the whole entire internet into a FRENZY.

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Prior to the scandal, Udoka was praised as one of the top coaches in the NBA who lead the Celtics to the Finals before his steep fall from grace with the whole sports world watching.

He also seemed to be happily boo’d up with THEE NIA LONG who immediately trended when the news of his scandalous shenanigans spilled onto the internet.

An unproblematic legend, the beloved actress, 51, was showered with love and support from every corner of social media.

“Do you know who I am? Do you know who I am? I’m [expletive] Nia Long, and don’t you forget it!” Tap in for the receipts on our 11x cover star and 2022 Black Women In Hollywood honoree-they add up and it’s giving expensive. #ESSENCE pic.twitter.com/Dm2UJB3OcV — ESSENCE (@Essence) September 22, 2022

How do you think Ime Udoka reacted to the Championship win? Are you loving or hating this Celtics championship? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, and videos from the Celtics win on the flip.