Shade slingin’ housewife Porsha Williams and perennially petty Petroleum CEO Simon Guobadia are back to trading shade with the latter calling the idea of a reconciliation romp between them “disgusting.”

Things began on June 17, when the Nigerian businessman shared on Instagram a photo of a vehicle resembling the $398,000 Rolls Royce Ghost he gifted Williams for their engagement in 2022. The 60-year-old expressed his excitement about adding the car back to his Rolls Royce collection.

“My favorite color for a Rolls Royce interior is obviously Mandarin,” Guobadia captioned a photo of himself standing in front of one of his expensive vehicles.

“I have owned 3 of them in the last 7 years. I’m looking forward to a unification of all 3 of Mandarin interior color Rolls Royces in the very near future! Happy Monday.”

Porsha Williams Cried Foul Over Simon Guobadia’s Post

It didn’t take long for the petty post to circle back to Williams, who clapped back with a shady Instagram post of her own. She alleged that the entrepreneur sold two of his previous vehicles in order to afford his Rolls Royce Specter.

“Unification of three ?! Meanwhile one RR Dawn was sold along with the Ferrari to buy the one [Rolls Royce] Specter #GoWayFromMeWifDis #HappyInstaFlex #FineGrannyWithPimples,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star wrote in a since-deleted post, according to The Bravo Shaderoom.

Porsha and Simon trading shots tonight! – Film in your assets not mine. #RHOA

Porsha made a post shading Simon's new Car and Simon claps back! pic.twitter.com/4RAXCqMdNA — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) June 18, 2024

In the caption and comments section, Williams showed no mercy, accusing her soon-to-be-ex-husband of leasing some of his past vehicles.

“Sassy10minPost #Turnin2LeaseGet1 #FlexisLife #CloutGang,” the 42-year-old reality TV star wrote.

Guobadia couldn’t take the heat and offered a snide response on his Instagram page.

“Here we go again with Underground Railroad concerning herself with why an experienced car enthusiast of 14-years, make a strategic business decision to conduct multi-million dollar car trades. Stay in the Mercedes Benz I brought you in your name.”

In the caption, he added;

“Film in your own Assets….Not mine! I worked for mine. SMDH #ignoranceisadeadlydisease (Are you happy now? Now go read again for context).”

In a subsequent post, Guobadia implied that Williams was attempting to alter the narrative of his perceived villainy, shifting it from accusations of “fleeing the country to Dubai” to claims of him being “broke and selling luxury cars.”

“Waiting for next narrative,” he penned.

As previously reported, Guobadia reportedly filed a cease and desist letter, urging court officials to prohibit Williams from featuring his pricey 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost in the upcoming season of RHOA.

According to court documents, Guobadia believes that he should possess full authority over the vehicle since he purchased and insured the car solely in his name that year. As evidence, he included documents demonstrating both purchase and ownership, along with a copy of the vehicle insurance card.

“Mr. Guobadia does not consent to the release, disclosure, or publication of the Rolls Royce, nor does he consent to the taping, filming, photography, or recording of the Rolls Royce, including any aspects of any activity in or about the Rolls Royce,” Guobadia’s cease and desist letter read.

Hit the flip for the latest on these two including Simon slamming the idea of makeup sex with Porsha.