Bossip Video

Simon Guobadia took to Instagram on June 16 to seemingly taunt Kenya Moore after reports surfaced that she would not be appearing in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (#RHOA).

The 60-year-old Nigerian businessman didn’t hold back, poking fun at Moore, who was recently accused of showing “explicit images” of RHOA newcomer Brittany Eady at the opening of her new hair spa, which led to her allegedly being suspended from the show.

“Staying out of Simon’s business is a real flex. Look at god this season #onerollsroycethisseason,” he wrote.

In the caption, he added,

“I keep to myself and show everyone love and respect. When you take it upon yourself to join, and assist the devil with their narrative; do not be surprised when some of their bad energy (juju) make a pit stop at your doorstep.”

How Simon Guobadia And Kenya Moore’s Beef Began Over Porsha Williams

In May, Moore, 53, stepped in to defend her castmate, Porsha Williams, after Guobadia congratulated Shamea Morton on receiving a brand new Rolls Royce for her birthday, making her the “only cast member” with the pricey vehicle. Moore made it clear that she already owned a Rolls Royce, which she claimed to have purchased on her own.

“Simon – I have a RR, but I bought my own. RHOA. #Selfmadequeen,” Moore reportedly clapped back, according to Collider.

Guobadia’s estranged wife, Williams, also slammed her soon-to-be-ex-husband with a shady response that read;

“Simon, don’t forget and a debt-free husband who is a US citizen! My bestie is winning. Welcome to RHOA Queen Mumbi!”

Amid their contentious divorce battle, Guobadia recently filed a cease and desist order, urging RHOA producers to prevent Williams from appearing on the show in his 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost. The luxury vehicle, valued at $398,000, was a gift from Guobadia to Williams shortly before their wedding.

Kenya Moore’s Reported Suspension From RHOA

As for Moore’s suspension from RHOA, it’s unclear whether she will return for Season 16 of the Bravo hit show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moore allegedly displayed sensitive photos of Eady at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa event after she allegedly discovered the risque images online. Bravo producers reportedly filmed the incident.

Addressing the situation on Instagram, Eady felt like she was being “HAZED” by Moore, a veteran cast member.

“It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED BY SOMEONE I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met,” she wrote, accusing Moore of “bullying” her.

In an X post published June 8, Moore vehemently denied the allegations.

“I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news,” she wrote, adding; “I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about story even with people planting fake news.”

She also spoke about the suspension rumors in an Instagram Live video on June 14. Despite the news, Moore assured fans that she would not be “going anywhere.”

Yikes! What do you think about this latest drama?