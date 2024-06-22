Bossip Video

Yung Joc and his wife Kendra Robinson may be headed to divorce court. According to the Love & Hip Hop star/ rapper, talks of divorce began after a video of him and another woman went viral. He noted however that he isn’t giving up and is fighting for his marriage.

According to Atlanta Black Star, a video of Joc intensely talking with a woman, who is not Kendra Robinson, was published in the gossip blog Gossip in the City, and social media users wondered whether Joc and this unidentified woman were romantically involved.

On June 20, Joc addressed the video on Streetz 94.5’s The Streetz Morning Takeover and revealed that his co-host Ms. Shyneka, informed him of the video’s circulation. During the radio show, Joc denied the infidelity claims and said he was deeply disturbed by the clip.

“I couldn’t even sleep last night,” he claimed. “I’m dealing with this at home in real life right now. I woke my wife up and said, ‘Hey, let me [talk to you] before you wake up in the morning and see any of this.”

He also said that Kendra sent her mother a damning text in a group text that read;

“I’m divorcing Jasiel, mom. A blog has accused him of cheating on me so I’m done.”

As for what Joc was doing talking to another woman in the first place, he claims he was trying to solve the conflict between the woman, another person, and Tamar Braxton. The father of nine also states that the video does not depict him doing anything inappropriate. He noted that anyone who actually watched the video could see that he did nothing wrong.

Yung Joc also pointed out that he is currently filming for LHHATL and that those cameras will reveal more of what happened between him and the woman. It was later suggested that someone from the production of the reality TV show could have leaked the viral video, but Joc steered clear of blaming the crew.

“I don’t know if somebody was just being messy trying to do that but it’s an issue because it’s like you can’t do nothing,” Joc stated.

While Joc has been sweating, Kendra has been having a good time with friends. She posted on Instagram about the celebration of a friend’s birthday and reminded Joc of what he was missing by wearing an itty bitty bikini.

“Day 1,” she captioned the post.

Yung Joc has been a known player since his debut in 2006 and has been candid about his promiscuity, admitting that he is a father to nine children by five different women. Though Joc and Robinson eventually had a happy ending, their relationship was riddled with infidelity, as one of Joc’s nine children was born while the two were dating. Nevertheless, Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson jumped the broom in 2021.

Now their relationship is facing new obstacles.

Yung Joc has had a lot to say on the matter, but Kendra has been tight-lipped about their relationship status. It looks like fans will have to wait until the new season of #LHHATL to see how it all unfolds.