DoorDash announced the details for it’s 5th annual ‘Summer of DashPass’ savings extravaganza with insane deals and giveaways.

The Summer is in session and if you didn’t know that by now the heat will give you a swift reminder every time you step outside. During this heat, it’s hard to even find the energy to even cook dinner leaving most of us ordering via food delivery apps. According to a press release, DoorDash is trying to add a little fun to your next delivery with the Summer of DashPass savings event. For the next five weeks, you can score amazing deals and even win tickets to a WNBA game or a concert this summer. Each week has elite giveaways so let’s break them down.

WEEK 1: The Ultimate Summer Era: A trip for four ( this including flights, hotel and concert tickets) to go to the final European Tour stop of Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour in London (August 20). WEEK 2: The Ultimate Beach Experience: An all-expenses-paid five-day trip at a private estate in Miami including flights, accommodations, and a “DashPass concierge” for all your needs from groceries and alcohol to sunscreen and chips. WEEK 3: The Ultimate Cheesecake Passport: A trip for two around the world (literally) to experience the ultimate Cheesecake Factory vacation (2 weeks, four cities, and cheesecake for days!) to places like Beverly Hills, Mexico City, Dubai and Bangkok (includes flights, hotel, spending cash and gift cards). WEEK 4: The Ultimate Game Time: A season pass for four people to the hottest games in America – the WNBA – for the rest of this year’s season PLUS all of next year’s games (supporting the team nearest to you). WEEK 5: The Ultimate Inflation Buster: A cart full of groceries and a full tank of gas for not one, but two cars every week for a whole year!

Also, Don’t worry the deals are just as good, and week one kicks off with deals from Wingstop, Chipotle, and others. You can see the full list above. DoorDash continually makes sure DashPass is saving its loyal customers money every time they use the app across its 150,000 available stores. Furthermore, With the heat hitting triple-digit numbers we’d recommend treating yourself to some ice cream.

Whatever you do make sure you stay cool and order something tasty to take your mind off this heat wave.