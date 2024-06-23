Bossip Video

While some Bravo Housewives are being handed suspensions, Sheree Whitfield was given another degree! The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently received an honorary doctorate from Harvest Christian University. However, some social media users are not impressed.

On June 21, 2024, Sheree Whitfield posted to her Instagram a picture of herself dressed in a graduation robe and cap. She revealed she was given an honorary doctoral degree in business administration entrepreneurship and referred to herself as “Dr. Whitfield.”

The reality TV star also shared that this degree marks the second honorary degree she has received. According to Meaww, Trinity International University of Ambassadors awarded Whitfield an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters in 2018. Though it is an accomplishment, commenters on her post were disturbed by her declaration to address her as “Doctor.”

@whitofmiracles stated, “A lot of celebrities in the comments either do not know what an honorary certificate is or just cupping for likes. No one hates She by Sheree, but this does not hold any value!! Let us not put a degree mill in the same category as a Proper PHD!!”

Another user, @dan_wright_rn, said, “was thrilled until I read it was honorary. Can’t call yourself a doc unless you go through defending your thesis, examination, and met all doctoral requirements. I have three degrees I have worked, stressed, and many sleepless nights to study/write papers. I can’t congratulate someone who didn’t earn it like the many of us who are still paying student loans years later. Sorry. Not sorry. Still love ya gal.”

Nevertheless, the mother of three is celebrating the honor. She even went as far as to change her name to “Dr. Sheree Whitfield” on Instagram. In her caption, she thanked God, her family, friends, and supporters.

X (formerly known as Twitter) Reacts To Sheree Whitfield’s Honorary Degree

While Instagram commenters were less than impressed with Sheree’s honorary doctorate, X users are more so irritated with Sheree’s claiming of the title “doctor.” Some users were confused about her receiving a degreee in business administration. Though Whitfield has businesses that she tends too, users expressed that they were not successful enough for her to be honored with a degree. One commenter even stated that Kandi Buruss would have been the better choice.

Other X users were more concerned with her referring to herself as a “doctor,” while some found it odd that a Christian university would award Whitfield the honor. One social media user claimed that the RHOA star simply isn’t intelligent enough to be given an honorary degree.

Sheree has not made further comments addressing the backlash and seems to be happy with her two doctorate degrees. Congratulations to Sheree for receiving the honor!