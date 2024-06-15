See Kenya Moore’s response to her RHOA suspension and which Housewives supported her after the jump!

The 53-year-old swiftly shut down “revenge porn” rumors, denying “fake news” that she’d ever do such a thing. If you say so, sis. Now she’s defending her name again in the face of potentially riding the bench the rest of the season.

I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16 🔥

I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.

“You on covers of magazines being a thot. … You all of those things, OK? You over here on Snapchat, Yo Gotti was like, ‘Snapchat me that p***y,’ and you did!” the audio added.

“Brittany does escort. There’s an IG that put her emails out on blast, she charges $1,400 for an appointment. You not only a h**, you a cheap wh*re,” the recording stated.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the RHOA returner shockingly shared the spotlight at the Kenya Moore Hair Spa launch to expose escort allegations about Brittany Eady . On leaked audio from the event, Kenya allegedly told her guests that the insurance agent was a “paid h**.”

“Kenya was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online. The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming,” the insider stated.

Kenya doesn’t back down from messy melees, but last week’s drama about alleged gun-slinging shade and “revenge porn” posters took it to another level that might end her future with the franchise. Producers put her peach on pause as they investigate her allegedly revealing explicit images of Brittany, but Kenya claims she’s far from finished.

It looks like a grand closing after Kenya Moore’s #RHOA suspension for an “oral sex” poster of newcomer Brittany Eady at her salon grand opening, but Bravo OG says she’s “not going anywhere.”

Kenya Moore Says She’s “Not Going Anywhere” After RHOA Suspension Over Alleged Revenge Porn Scandal

After the news of Kenya Moore’s suspension, she went live on Instagram to share her side of the story. Never one to miss a bag, she spent much of the livestream giving fans a tour of the new Kenya Moore Hair Spa. In addition to the reality TV drama, running the salon is taking a toll.

The former beauty queen complained about fans disrupting her business while “fighting the haters. She also mentioned losing business to several fake bookings. It’s unclear whether it’s all fans and bloggers behind that or a reality rival getting payback. Either way, she asked for some compassion after breaking the bank to get the salon opened.

“The way that people go out of their way to disparage your name or ruin your business, I’ll never understand it. Leave me alone. I’m a single mom. I’m out here just like anybody else. I am not getting child support, I’m not getting anything. I’m taking care of my daughter on my own,” she said about her 5-year-old daughter Brooklyn. “I am blessed. I just want people to stop trying to tear down another Black woman’s businesses. It’s not that serious. I don’t bother people unless they bother me,” she continued.

Photos and video from Kenya Moore's Hair Spa event! Not "insurance fraud ho" 💀 #RHOA (📸 @teatimemedia20) pic.twitter.com/aUi1PACcG6 — TV Deets (@tvdeets) June 9, 2024

Now, Kenya… you can’t understand someone disparaging a woman’s name and business? After reportedly displaying a poster about an “insurance fraud h*,” seemingly referring to insurance agent Brittany Eady, at the Hair Spa opening? It sounds like the trolls are keeping the same energy, although two wrongs don’t make a right.

“I stay winning, you know? It is in my blood. Success matriculates around me. So, I accept that. God has given me that, but I also give back as much as I possibly can,” the unbothered baddie continued.

Nothing shook Kenya’s confidence, who assured fans they would “be seeing” her very soon.

“I’m not going anywhere, despite all the stuff surrounding whatever… people want to write,” she added.

The other RHOA stars seemed to support Kenya as they tuned into the Live. Former frenemy Porsha Williams wrote in the comments, “We love you!” Drew Sidora ironically complimented Kenya’s hair. Shamea Morton and Angela Oakley also chimed in, while Kelli Ferrell quietly watched.

The ladies also supported Kenya in person last week at her grand opening.

Cynthia Bailey was MIA on IG, but she might have been busy securing the bag overseas.

Unsurprisingly, Brittany Eady didn’t tune in. The new RHOA star also had to clear her name last week about allegedly threatening Kenya prior to the “escort” escapades. Some sources claimed Eady warned, “I have a gun for b***hes like you.” Bravo denied any weapons present or threats exchanged during production.

However, the cameras did catch the drama that went down at Kenya’s salon. As RHOA producers and network execs review footage from the night, production will continue without her.

Check out a full recording of Kenya’s Instagram Live below.

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s response? Is this grounds for a #TeamTwirl termination or should RHOA producers bring her back?