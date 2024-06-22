Bossip Video

Kandi Burruss is calling foul play on Kenya Moore‘s #RHOA suspension and she’s stepping up to defend her friend.

Though she is no longer part of the cast, Kandi took to time to defend Kenya‘s indefinite suspension in a recent interview.

“I don’t like the fact that they suspended Kenya. I know a lot of people was like ‘she shouldn’t have shown that’ but this is housewives,” she said on Streetz 94.5’s Streetz Morning Takeover. “How many times we done did something that you think somebody shouldn’t do? So who made the rules? Why do you all of a sudden got such an issue with somebody doing something crazy to somebody?”

Many people took issue with Kenya’s use of “revenge porn” against new castmate Brittany Eady but Kandi seems to think all is fair in reality TV and war.

“If it was on the internet and the girl came at her then it’s like ‘ok well’. You don’t get to choose how she comes back at her. But I guess we’ll see when we watch the episode.”

There are still conflicting reports about what happened during an event for the opening of Kenya’s new hair spa. For her part, Kenya has denied any claims that explicit photos of Eady were displayed at the function and maintains that she will be cleared of the claims.

Fans of Kenya have been flooding the social media accounts of the popular Bravo franchise demanding that the OG cast member be allowed to remain on Season 16, and on Instagram she told a fan that people are falling for “unsubstantiated claims.”

“No one credible including my corporate employer has confirmed anything whatsoever. Therefore, everyone is litreally running with unsubstantiated claims and false narratives… patience is a virtue and so is due process.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has had its share of jaw-dropping moments in seasons past and many have included Kenya including when Porsha put the paws and when Phaedra delivered her iconic “now check that” read.

It remains to be seen how these new actions will hold up in the court of Bravo law.