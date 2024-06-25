Netflix brought Detroit to Beverly Hills at its star-studded Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F world premiere where Eddie Murphy reunited with Life co-star Martin Lawrence in a legendary moment that set the tone for an epic night.
Bustling with Black excellence, the exclusive event brought out Kyla Pratt, Lil Nas X, Cedric the Entertainer, Sugar Ray Leonard, Jimmy Jam, Loni Love, Jay Pharoah, Keegan-Michael Key, Affion Crockett, and more.
Guests mingled at a nostalgic pre-party where they could pose with replicas of Axel’s classic Chevy Nova, rock Axel’s iconic Detroit jacket, and enjoy Detroit Coney dogs, Faygo soda, and Better Made chips served out of the Motor City Mini Mart.
Taking things to another level was Detroit-native Big Sean who rocked the crowd with a surprise performance of his hits.
He also made sure to get his vintage Lions varsity jacket signed by the legend himself. Because, of course!
In Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Eddie Murphy is BACK as Axel Foley who teams up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a conspiracy after his daughter (Taylour Paige) is threatened.
Check out the action-packed trailer below:
Directed by Mark Molloy, Netflix’s biggest summer streaming event features Eddie doing what he does best: improvising!
“Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie’s improvising,” said Molloy in an interview with TUDUM. “For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best.”
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premieres July 3 on Netflix.
