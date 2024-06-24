Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post has her audience torn.
The Kardashians star has been back to her bleach blonde locks for a while now, going back to the bright color earlier this year. While some of her followers are vocal about preferring the star’s natural, darker tresses, no disapproval has ever been quite as loud as when Kim revealed her latest experimental hairstyle.
The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Sunday, June 23 to show off the latest innovation in braids: Basketweave.
Kim posed awkwardly throughout the carousel of pictures, crouching down and laying on the floor while giving a look to the camera. She’s wearing an all-beige outfit from what’s likely her brand SKIMS, but what her followers couldn’t help but focus on was the hairstyle she chose to rock in the photos.
The reality star wore what seems to be two pigtail braids, but instead of more traditional braid styles, her hair was basket weaved onto her head. With this style, Kim’s blonde locks look almost plastered to her head, which many fans thought looked similar to George Washington or other Founding Fathers.
The comments under Kardashian’s Instagram post truly speak for themselves.
“What in the constitution is going on here?” one fan asked.
Another wrote, “It’s giving…founding father.”
“Kim babes ….. this ain’t it,” another comment reads.
And one fan added, “Soo she’s taken up basket weaving.”
Of course, this is far from the first time Kim K has been criticized over braids. Back in 2018, the reality star faced some serious backlash after wearing cornrows, which led to her insisting that the style came from “cultural inspiration” rather than cultural appropriation.
“My daughter actually loves braids, like this last time I wore [them], she helps me pick out a look and will show me pictures,” she explained at BeautyCon LA at the time, according to Harpers BAZAAR. “I just think if it comes from a place of love and you’re using it as cultural inspiration, then I think it is okay.”
She continued, “Sometimes I think maybe if you don’t communicate where you got the inspiration from — and I’ve done that in the past — then people might not understand it. But yeah, I think as long as it comes from a place of love and you’re getting inspired, then it is okay.”
