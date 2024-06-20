Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar’s epic Juneteenth celebration brought out LeBron James, Chloe Bailey, Russell Westbrook and other stars.

On Wednesday, all eyes were on LA as the rapper took his victory lap after effortlessly eviscerating Drake in their rap battle.

During the faceoff, Kendrick alleged that Drake wasn’t a genuine member of the culture and King Kenny furthered that point by showing the world what genuine culture looks like.

During his The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert, he brought everyone who made something of themselves from Compton and Los Angeles to celebrate Juneteenth.

Now, let’s break down all the celebrities who showed up to witness Kendrick tap dance on Drake’s grave as he performed “Not Like Us” six times in a row.

Celebrities Who Popped Out For Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth Extravaganza

Stars in sports and entertainment flooded LA’s the Forum to see Kendrick perform in person.

A very low-key LeBron James was spotted in the crowd and appeared on the livestream several times. With his height and signature dad hat, he was extremely hard to miss.

When it comes to disliking Drake we all know The Weeknd might be a pioneer, so it’s only right he was in attendance. The Canadian singer was one of many to receive shots from Drake on “Push Ups” and “Family Matters,” but he let Kendrick handle the dirty work.

Unsurprisingly, a massive event with unlimited crip walking was a must for Russell Westbrook. During the show’s finale, he came onstage to showcase his dance moves and was even joined by Demar Derozan who used to play for Drake’s hometown team, the Toronto Raptors.

Drake previously tried to claim Kendrick and his fiancé Whitney Alford were having issues, but she was front and center at the concern supporting her man along with their two children.

James Harden and Rick Ross were also spotted in the crowd enjoying the show.

The event, which was advertised for all ages, brought out the likes of celebrity kids like North West who showed up to celebrate with Kenny.

Chloe Bailey was also seen at the Forum singing “Not Like Us” word for word.

Last but not least, we can’t forget all the local homies Kenny brought out including Tommy the Clown, the creator of the Clowning/Krumping movement.

Did YOU watch The Pop Out: Ken & Friends?