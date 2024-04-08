Bossip Video

Yung Miami recently denied that she’s a “sex worker” for Diddy as 50 Cent continued trolling with a clip of her calling herself a “whore”—“I’m not a prostitute!” said the City Girl.

Clearly, 5o Cent isn’t letting up on his rap rival or anyone else caught up in Diddy’s ongoing investigations and lawsuits. The Power: Book II producer’s own baby mama, Daphne Joy, isn’t off limits from 50’s public “sex worker” shade and he recently continued the commentary about Diddy’s ex, Yung Miami.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones named Yung Miami, Daphne Joy, and Jade Ramey in his $30 million harassment lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The producer of Diddy’s last studio album claimed the mogul allegedly “bragged about” paying the women a “monthly stipend” for their services as sex workers.

Jones also accused the “Act Bad” rapper of transporting a drug called “pink cocaine” for Diddy in April 2023.

50 Cent Shares Shady “Sex Worker” Receipts Of Yung Miami Calling Herself “A Whore”

On Sunday, 50 Cent seemingly added to the allegations posted a clip of the City Girls rapper referring to herself as “a whore” on The Jason Lee Show. When Jason asked Miami to clarify, she simply repeated herself as they both laughed. 50 added an insert of the dictionary definition of a “whore” as a derogatory term for “prostitute.”

“It’s ok to be a whore just make sure you’re being over paid,” 50 Cent captioned the clip.

He continued trolling with wordplay and an abbreviation for the taunt he repeatedly used for his ex, Daphne, “Little Sex Worker.”

“See a Sucker, catch a Sucker, Suck a Sucker dry. You go girl LSW,” he continued.

Miami sounded off in the comments to once again deny the lawsuit’s accusations. She said that the comment was “taken out of context.” She clarified that it’s “slang” and a common “gay slur” that Jason Lee would understand. However, she made it clear that she “never” did sex work.

“It’s a gay slur. ‘What’s up, whore’ is something my gay cousin always said to me. It’s c**t it’s a slang that we said to each other. That’s what I was trying to explain to Jason because he’s gay and he got what I was trying to say,” Miami wrote. “I’m not a prostitute. I never sold [cat emoji] a day in my life,” she said. Adding, “I hate how this is getting spun.”

50 Cent posted a screenshot of Yung Miami’s comment, stating that he meant no harm.

“I like at @yungmiami305 I don’t want to hurt her, or her feelings,” he wrote.

The rapper-turned-TV mogul conceded that he could believe Yung Miami was only a girlfriend, but doubled down on accusations about the “other women,” including his ex.

“I just put her in BMF she cool. I think they was in a relationship but them other women LSW VIBES!”

In a follow-up post, 50 Cent added that “@yungmiami305 was like his girlfriend” because she attended the Met Gala with Diddy.

” I don’t think you take a LSW to the Met Gala. ðŸ§yeah I think the other ones were, only fans click the link in my bio type LSW. LOL,” he wrote.

In addition to the endless trolling, 50 Cent also took legal action in response to Jones’ lawsuit. He used the allegations as justification to file for sole custody of his son with Daphne Joy, Sire. As BOSSIP previously reported, Daphne denied being an alleged “sex worker” for Diddy and accused 50 Cent of physical and sexual assault.

Another woman, model Jade Ramey, also denied that she was a “sex worker,” stating that she was “in love” with Diddy.

The Bad Boy founder denied all allegations against him. In addition to the lawsuits, Homeland Security conducted trafficking raids of Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes. His attorney called the probe a “witch hunt.”