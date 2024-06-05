Yung Miami recently broke her silence on the current state of the City Girls and confirmed that they’ve broken up; at least for now.

Last October, the City Girls released their most recent album RAW which made very little noise and peaked at No. 117 on the Billboard 200. Since then, both Yung Miami and JT have released solo records that gained much more traction, and they recently had a public spat that sparked breakup rumors.

According to a new Yung Miami interview with Complex, the girls have indeed gone their separate ways and ended the group due to their busy independent schedules.

“I think when the City Girls album dropped and it didn’t do too well and we was just like trying to do our press run. You know, the whole rollout of the album was just so bad because we were just in two different spaces,” Yung Miami revealed. “We’re older now and she was doing her own thing on the West Coast, I’m in Miami doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she’s doing her own thing, it just works for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it works for me.”

Yung Miami revealed that the City Girls’ collaborative efforts weren’t working out and noted that they’re both focused on their solo careers.

“But when we get together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting, it just wasn’t working no more. I think we were both at a point where it was just like, we should probably just do our own sh*t. That was the point for me,” said Yung Miami.

While it’s sad the City Girls are on hiatus, we can’t rule out a reunion in the future.

Yung Miami has grabbed fan’s attention with her solo track, “50/50 Freestyle,” which is quickly gaining momentum heading into the summer, and JT grabbed her own solo wave with her breakout track, “Okay.”

You can watch Yung Miami discuss the City Girls split below.