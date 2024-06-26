Bossip Video

The largest Greek picnic in the country is back and taking over Atlanta with 6 days of cultural events for the Phirst Pham, devastating divas, pretty poodles, and the like.

20 years later, Atlanta Greek Picnic (AGP) is proudly declaring that it’s the “greatest annual HBCU takeover of them all” especially since it’s centered around newly reaccredited Morris Brown College. From June 25 -June 30, thousands of students, alumni, Black sororities, fraternities, and lovers of HBCU culture will ascend the institution for the lively celebration.

This year’s AGP will feature celeb attendees including HBCU anthem creators Fabo, Roscoe Dash, and Lil Ru with more surprises to be announced.

A press release adds AGP will also bring awareness about the importance of HBCU graduates “being whole and healthy humans” with education on financial, physical, and mental health through its AGP Cares initiative.

Citing the need for mental health services and the suicide rates among African Americans ages 15 to 24, AGP Cares is offering “complimentary” 6-10 minute AGP Cares Chats with licensed therapists and vital health screenings in the “AGP Cares Corner.”

AGP Founder Tiwa Works said in a statement that he’s grateful for the past and optimistic about the path forward for his annual picnic.

“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, AGP remains dedicated to fostering unity, creating memorable experiences, and building lasting connections,” said Tiwa. “We reflect on our journey, our achievements, and the exciting possibilities ahead. We champion the celebration of our culture and the support of small businesses.

We are committed to continuously tackling important community issues such as financial literacy and mental health awareness, aiming to develop opportunities that will benefit the future generations of our community,” he added.

AGP kicked off Tuesday with a mixer at Black-owned 42 Bar & Grill and a “Bamba Tuesday” party at Rock Steady’s Afro-Carribean music gallery.

See the rest of the scheduled Atlanta Greek Picnic events below.

AGP Career Fair & Fireside Chat

Wednesday kicks off with the Career Fair & Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 from 6 pm-9pm at the Westside Cultural Arts Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to network and build connections with the U.S. Army and more.

The R&B Experience at Whisky Mistress, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 10 pm-3 am

Last year this event was sold out with drinks and bottles flowing. Attendees can expect the same vibes plus more this year.

AGP Block Party at Underground Atlanta, Thursday, June 27, 2024, 8 pm-2 am

The famous AGP Block Party at Underground Atlanta will be a great time spent outdoors in downtown Atlanta with the VIBES. A big stage, vendors, food, multiple bars, and celebrity performances.

The Social Media Hangout x Brunch Day Party at Westside Motor Lounge, Friday, June 28, 12 pm – 5 pm

Pop out with all your Divine 9 friends!

Opulence: AGP Kick-Off Party at Believe Music Hall, Friday, June 28, 9:00 pm – 2:30 am

AGP Field of Greeks Fitness And Wellness Event, Saturday, June 29, 9 am-12 pm

Taking place at Rodney Cook Sr Park – 616 Joseph E. Boone Blvd, it will be a perfect way to start your morning.

The 20th Atlanta Greek Picnic, Saturday, June 29 from 2 pm-12 am

Taking place at the Founders Plaza of Morris Brown College, attendees will be submerged in Black culture and the HBCU experience. Vendors, food trucks, and live music will flood the campus of Morris Brown College. One of the main attractions at the AGP is the annual Stroll Off where Divine 9 sororities and fraternities compete for a $10,000 prize.

The Official 2024 Alumni Greek Picnic, Sunday, June 30 from 2 pm-8 pm

Closing out the weekend will be the AGP Alumni Greek Picnic at Morris Brown College. Join Atlanta Greek Picnic in its 20th year celebrating and highlighting Divine 9 sororities and fraternities from around the country and HBCU culture. This event series has featured continuous support of Black-owned businesses and brands for over 20 years.

Will YOU be attending the 20th annual Atlanta Greek Picnic?

Sponsors for the 20th Annual Atlanta Greek Picnic include Red Bull, The U.S. Army, and TiwaWorks.