Gucci Mane is joining the Atlanta Pops Orchestra for a one-night-only historic performance that’s got the city buzzing in anticipation.

When it comes to live shows you have concerts, and then you have unique experiences, and for an artist like Gucci Mane, there aren’t many places he hasn’t performed. Wop has been in the game since 2001, but one thing he hasn’t done is perform with an orchestra.

That will all change this fall.

According to the Atlanta Voice, Gucci Mane will host a special one-night “The Road To 1017” show with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra. The event will go down Saturday, Oct. 12, at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

“Be a part of history as Gucci Mane delivers an unforgettable performance for the first time ever with an orchestra, sharing his personal journey and the life lessons that have shaped him,” the Voice reports citing a press release.” Discover the man behind the music, from his early days in Alabama to his rise in Atlanta.”

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. In terms of legendary performances, this has the potential to be remembered as one of the greats. In recent years, Jeezy, Rick Ross and Metro Boomin have performed alongside orchestras and delivered epic nights to remember.

We do not doubt that Gucci will do the same.

With over 16 studio albums and 71 mixtapes, what classic Gucci record would you want to hear live? Considering Gucci Mane’s extensive catalog, we hope they’ll add more dates in the future.