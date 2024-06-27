Diddy and Dana Tran are not married.
While the disgraced musician has never confirmed his relationship with Tran, the pair welcomed a child together, daughter Love, in 2022.
Though some rumors were flying that Diddy secretly got hitched to Tran recently, it looks like there’s no truth to the chatter. A source revealed to Us Weekly that the pair are not married, despite reports.
It’s unclear how the rumor first started but in recent photos, Tran has been sporting a ring on her left hand.
The ring reads “Love” for her daughter’s name.
The Bad Boy founder is also father to six other children: son Justin, 30, with ex Misa Hylton, son Christian, 26, and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, 17, with his late ex Kim Porter, and daughter Chance, 17, whom he shares with ex Sarah Chapman. He is also a dad to Porter’s son from a previous relationship, Quincy, 33, whom he adopted.
Diddy is currently going through his fair share of legal trouble. His ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, sued the musician for sexual assault and physical abuse back in November. While the case was settled just one day later, multiple other individuals have since come forward with their own allegations against him, with various lawsuits being filed.
