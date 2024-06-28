Kenya Moore recently sent out a defiant message amid conflicting stories about the details of her #RHOA season 16 exit.
As previously reported #TeamTwirl has been in a tizzy over news that Kenya won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta with some reports claiming she was “fired” and others alleging that she’s “taking a break” with an option to return.
The confusion continues as blogger B Scott is doubling down on their report that she was fired amid another outlet alleging otherwise.
LoveBScott reports that sources close to the situation said Kenya was booted after violating production’s “code of conduct” clause by blowing up photos of Brittany Eady seemingly performing oral sex.
Exclusive: Kenya Moore Was Suspended, Then Fired After Investigation Determined She Violated the Code of Conduct [Details]

Scott’s sources allege that she retaliated after alleging that Eady made a gun threat toward her, something PageSix reports the insurance agent denied.
“It was clear [Kenya] went through great lengths to antagonize her,” a source told LoveBScott. “Those photos aren’t easily accessible on the internet…otherwise they’d be circulating right now. She not only got [the photos] from somewhere, but also got posters made. That’s not something you would do to someone who allegedly threatened you with a gun.”
The source continued,
“Everyone — especially production — was shocked that Kenya would do this in front of a room full of people.”
The outlet’s soure adds that Kenya was not accused of revenge porn and ultimately sabotaged herself by sharing the Brittany Eady photos of her own volition.
“It was about determining if Kenya’s actions involving sexually explicit images violated the code of conduct — and they did. She can point fingers all she wants, but she has nobody to blame but herself.”
While outside sources say Kenya’s considering legal actions, we’re told neither production nor the network are concerned because “no one decided to show those images but her.”
“There’s a lot of chatter around whether or not Kenya’s been “fired” — and she has,” LoveBScott added. “Her time with the network is done and the decision was made for her.
B. Scott’s report comes amid an allegation that Kenya actually wasn’t fired, but “chose to leave.”
Hit the flip for that.
TheJasmineBRAND is reporting that Kenya was not fired, but chose to leave because of her “dissatisfaction with how production handled the [Brittany Eady] situation.
Contrary to earlier reports of her firing, Moore was not officially terminated following her reported suspension. Instead, sources indicate she chose to step away from the show due to disagreements with production over the alleged threats and safety concerns involving Eady.
Kenya has not confirmed or denied either report, which one do YOU believe?
Kenya Moore Continues Reacting To Her #RHOA Exit
Instead of clarifying whether or not she was fired or left on her own, Kenya is continuing to interact with fans amid news of her exit.
As previously reported Kenya told her #TeamTwirl fans that she has a “clean conscience” and said she was looking forward to thriving in a “nontoxic environment.”
“The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue,” the former Miss USA added. “I have proof and will share soon.”
She continued,
“The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon.”
She also defiantly shared on her InstaStory;
“You can try to destroy a legacy, but you will never destroy a queen.”

On Thursday, she also reacted to supportive messages from fans and from Dr. Heavenly Kimes of Bravo’s Married To Medicine.
Kevin, what a beautiful statement. Thank you for this prayer 🙏🏾


Are YOU sad to see Kenya Moore leave #RHOA?
