Khloé Kardashian is officially 40 and her kirkus klown ko-parent has a special message for her!

In honor of the Good American founder’s big birthday, famous friends and family flooded social media with well wishes. One of the people to post a heartfelt tribute was her ex Tristan Thompson, who laid it on thick with his message to the birthday girl.

First, the NBA player posted a picture of him alongside Kardashian and their two kids–daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1–linking to his Snapchat account and writing, “Happy Birthday Khloé!!”

He went on to post a sweet picture of the 40-year-old and their daughter flashing huge smiles while cuddled up together, adding, “You are the best mom.” Thompson then added another photo of the family of four, which seems to be a throwback to some Christmastime activities. On this flick, he gushed, “You are my best friend.”

The final photo Tristan posted on his story features Khloé with his younger brother, Amari, whom he was granted temporary guardianship over following the death of their mother back in 2023. The 17-year-old brother has epilepsy and requires around-the-clock care, which Kardashian has been known to help Thompson with.

“And the most incredible human being I’ve ever met,” Tristan wrote about his ex over the photo.

In response to the sweet messages from Tristan, Khloé reposted the photo of her and Amari, adding, “Thank you TT! I appreciate this! I love my Amari.”

As fans of the Kardashians already know, the birthday girl’s relationship with Thompson has been tumultuous, to say the least. The Cleveland Cavaliers baller has been caught in multiple cheating scandals over the years, most recently welcoming a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, while he and Khloé awaited the birth of their son via surrogate.

Over the years, Tristan has tried to win her back–and succeeded multiple times–but it seems like the reality star finally put her foot down and shut down any further reconciliations. Still, the pair happily co-parent their kids and, according to Thompson, are still best friends.

Regardless of the heartfelt post, some fans still aren’t buying Tristan’s act, taking to social media to call out the NBA player for acting so sweet after everything he’s done to Khloé.

“Khloe might be able to forgive and forget, but that man will always be a weak cheater in my eyes. He’s deranged and so is this post,” one user wrote on X, according to The News International. “Tristan needs help honestly. Khloe must be so brainwashed,” someone else added. Another added, “Not Tristan Thompson acting as if he’s an angel by wishing Khloe a happy birthday. He literally cheated on her when she was pregnant with his child.”

It seems like Tristan made the right decision posting his birthday message on his Instagram Story instead of a post where fans could leave even more comments of disaproval.

Happy Birthday, Khloé!