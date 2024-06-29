Bossip Video

After much anticipation, the trailer for Donald Glover‘s new movie Bando Stone and the New World has finally premiered. After a last-minute post to Instagram, Glover alerted fans the movie’s trailer premiered in IMAX theaters. Additionally, fans are awaiting the release of the film’s soundtrack and lead single, “Lithionia.”

According to HipHop DX, the trailer has not been released online, but fans have captured a video of the trailer’s premiere and posted it on YouTube. The clip shows a fictional famous singer, Bando Stone, and his attempt to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. He eventually crosses paths with others who survived, and they team up to find their way to safety. However, they must battle killer creatures and large moving lasers from the sky along the way.

Glover’s new movie has a sci-fi element but maintains his typical comedic style. Nevertheless, this movie is not all fun and games. The film is seemingly attempting to cause viewers to look within. Towards the end of the trailer, it raises the question, “What are you when the world ends?” The film also stars scary and thriller movie veteran Jessica Allain.

HipHop DX also states the movie will screen exclusively in IMAX theaters, but a release date has not yet been announced.

Donald Glover’s New Movie Will Bring His Second Album This Year

In May 2024, Glover, aka Childish Gambino, released his fifth studio album, “Atavista.” The album served as a re-release of his 2020 album, 3.15.2020. Along with the announcement of the album, Gambino also stated that his next album, Bando Stone and the New World soundtrack, would be his last as Childish Gambino.

While on his GILGA Radio livestream, the actor stated, “We’re releasing “Atavista,” but after that, there’s the final Childish Gambino album, a soundtrack for the fans.”

However, much like Glover’s new movie, the release date has not been announced but is expected before the summer ends. The rapper has not revealed why he will no longer be making music under the moniker. It has also remained unclear if Gambino plans to cease making music altogether. Still, fans are anticipating the album’s lead single, “Lithionia’s,” release on July 2nd. The song is named after his hometown in Georgia. Music listeners may recall the song was leaked, and Glover is pointing fingers at Audiomack.

On June 26, 2024, the Atlanta star hopped on Instagram Live and stated, “Lithonia’ coming out July 2. That got leaked s**t kinda pissed me off, to be honest.” He continued, “That’s another reason why y’all don’t get good s**t. For what? It’s not valuable enough, it’s just a single. And I know who did it. Audiomack, f***ing no soup for you. You’re not getting the album now. That’s what time I’m on.”

Despite the leak, 2024 is a big year for the “Redbone” rapper. In Addition to Glover’s new music and his seventh studio album, he will also be touring the world. “The New World” tour is set to begin in August 2024 and end in February 2025. Fan favorites Willow Smith and Aamarae are joining him on tour.