Social media is back at it again with the hilarious memes–this time, clowning Donald Glover‘s vintage Saint Laurent suit that stood out (for obvious reasons) at this year’s 2024 Met Gala.
Donald Glover poses for photos at the #MetGala. https://t.co/FR0OcMyxBQ pic.twitter.com/l8O8PUoMZl
— Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2024
As previously reported, this year’s gala celebrated the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden Of Time” dress code that appeared to confuse guests based on some of the not-sure-if serious fashions.
While a few celebs nailed the theme (shoutout to Zendaya, Teyana Taylor, Janelle Monaé, and Tyla), others (like Donald Glover) found themselves trending for all of the wrong reasons.
Donald Glover wearing Saint Laurent
Met Gala 2024 #YSL #YvesSaintLaurent #SaintLaurent #DonaldGlover pic.twitter.com/WVpjyhyqco
— SAINT LAURENT (@YSL) May 7, 2024
Glover, who brought classic Motown vibes with a splash of Mount Calvary Baptist church to the Met, sparked hilarity for looking like the sixth Heartbeat on his way to Sunday service in Detroit.
https://t.co/UUKKyQBokc pic.twitter.com/XJ4CYC0668
— Matt’Dib / Ball Atreideez (@_MateoMontana_) May 7, 2024
Interestingly, the suit was included in GQ Australia‘s best-dressed list despite getting roasted online.
“I’m all about a baggy silhouette, and this Saint Laurent look on Donald Glover is the perfect fit,” said GQ Australia‘s Head of Shopping Angelica Xidias. “I didn’t immediately love the hue of the suit, however, I quickly warmed up to it. What I do like is the shade of Glover’s chocolate brown shirt. Undisputedly the colour of the season.”
This latest meme wave comes just months after the Mr & Mrs. Smith star trended for his portrayal of 21 Savage in the ‘parody’ trailer for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story.
First look at Donald Glover as 21 Savage in ‘AMERICAN DREAM: THE 21 SAVAGE STORY’
The film follows 21 Savage being detained by ICE & held for several weeks until the “Free 21 Savage” campaign led to his release. pic.twitter.com/qrIx6Mb5Tp
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 8, 2024
How did you feel about Donald Glover’s vintage Saint Laurent suit? Fly or BYE? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest (and pettiest) Donald Glover memes from the 2024 Met Gala on the flip.
https://t.co/UUKKyQBokc pic.twitter.com/XJ4CYC0668
— Matt’Dib / Ball Atreideez (@_MateoMontana_) May 7, 2024
https://t.co/gqPCHxI20c pic.twitter.com/aMjjrrTtAC
— Yusuf 🎥🐍🐏 (@Yuey_J4) May 6, 2024
Look like he bout to tell Moesha to go upstairs and change https://t.co/vTHqHZx1dJ
— Tarig (@AirTarig) May 6, 2024
Donald Glover at #FamilyFeud https://t.co/ADbJI9dqtX pic.twitter.com/kXZTEh9xlp
— ROD 🌌 (@Jayintee_) May 7, 2024
Donald Glover likes the way you play the kissing game. #MetGala https://t.co/jJWophm3R4 pic.twitter.com/J1RnJNBpiJ
— Sean. (@Melanism) May 7, 2024
Donald Glover looks like he about to go to homecoming with Big Mike, Slim & Roland at the end of The Wood. Ol mackin’ & hangin’ ass suit 😂😂 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/dptjbTrgYa https://t.co/YuFRDZ7CwO
— K E V I N ⭑⭒⭒⭒⭒ (@KevChestnut) May 6, 2024
Continue Slideshow
Donald Glover & The Time https://t.co/aKozT2Oe9v pic.twitter.com/kv5EgZxMBy
— Omar Jamal, The Voice of the Grapitol Region 🤵🏿 (@OJ_PurpleStuff) May 8, 2024
Is he gonna sing Rock Steady? https://t.co/zwNM7xNRhH
— Charles J. Moore (@charles270) May 6, 2024
Came to the Met looking for his Coretta? https://t.co/OBB7tdhnxZ
— La (@solodeauxleaux) May 6, 2024
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.