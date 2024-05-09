Social media is back at it again with the hilarious memes–this time, clowning Donald Glover‘s vintage Saint Laurent suit that stood out (for obvious reasons) at this year’s 2024 Met Gala.

As previously reported, this year’s gala celebrated the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden Of Time” dress code that appeared to confuse guests based on some of the not-sure-if serious fashions.

While a few celebs nailed the theme (shoutout to Zendaya, Teyana Taylor, Janelle Monaé, and Tyla), others (like Donald Glover) found themselves trending for all of the wrong reasons.

Glover, who brought classic Motown vibes with a splash of Mount Calvary Baptist church to the Met, sparked hilarity for looking like the sixth Heartbeat on his way to Sunday service in Detroit.

Interestingly, the suit was included in GQ Australia‘s best-dressed list despite getting roasted online.

“I’m all about a baggy silhouette, and this Saint Laurent look on Donald Glover is the perfect fit,” said GQ Australia‘s Head of Shopping Angelica Xidias. “I didn’t immediately love the hue of the suit, however, I quickly warmed up to it. What I do like is the shade of Glover’s chocolate brown shirt. Undisputedly the colour of the season.”

This latest meme wave comes just months after the Mr & Mrs. Smith star trended for his portrayal of 21 Savage in the ‘parody’ trailer for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story.

First look at Donald Glover as 21 Savage in ‘AMERICAN DREAM: THE 21 SAVAGE STORY’ The film follows 21 Savage being detained by ICE & held for several weeks until the “Free 21 Savage” campaign led to his release. pic.twitter.com/qrIx6Mb5Tp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 8, 2024

How did you feel about Donald Glover’s vintage Saint Laurent suit? Fly or BYE? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest (and pettiest) Donald Glover memes from the 2024 Met Gala on the flip.