Bossip Video

Uh Oh! It looks like Lebron James might have some splainin’ to do! The Lakers are keeping it all in the family with King James and his recently drafted son, Bronny, but his wife is the one who’s a good sport. Savannah James shared her thoughts about claims that LeBron is sleeping with a new teammate’s mother.

As BOSSIP reported, Lebron James Jr., aka Bronny, was picked 55th by the Los Angeles Lakers in this year’s draft on June 27th. According to Complex, shortly after, Bartsool Sports’ Steven Cheah took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with a damning and hilarious statement.

In the tweet, Cheah stated, “It has been discovered that Lebron James is sleeping with his newest teammate’s mom.”

Savannah James quickly responded online — with laughing emojis! In case you missed it, Savannah is Bronny’s mother. Her son also happens to be her husband’s new teammate, making Cheah’s joke pretty clever. In addition to being clever, the joke highlights a significant moment in basketball history. This marks the first time that a father and son have played in the NBA concurrently.

Rich Paul Deends Basketball’s Royal Family Against Claims of Nepotism

Lebron James’ agent and longtime friend, Rich Paul, is standing ten toes behind the James empire. He recently spoke with TMZ about fans’ reactions to Bronny being drafted by the Lakers. As expected, the sports agent is excited for Bronny and his new accomplishment. However, he has also heard the talks of nepotism being in the new Lakers player’s favor, and he is shutting it down.

“He’s got just as much to prove as anyone who was drafted Wednesday and Thursday,” he stated. “I don’t think there’s a lot of value to put in the name card. It’s a lot more value to the work to be put in.”

Adele’s boo also hinted at the fact that there are parents on every sports team that help their children achieve success.

In the case of the James family, he stated, “If that’s nepotism, then so be it.”