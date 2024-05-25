Bossip Video

LeBron James is breaking his silence and responding to people hating on his son Bronny as he chases his NBA dreams.

We are getting closer to the 2024 NBA Draft which begins on June 26 and LeBron James hasn’t been shy about his dream to play alongside his sons before retiring. This year, Bronny James is hoping to be selected in the NBA Draft despite some talking heads considering his chances slim.

Now after several standout moments during the Draft Combine, ESPN predicts that Lebron’s son will be selected in the first round.

According to CBS Sports, a previously quiet LeBron James has opened up about Bronny’s draft process and the unwarranted hate he’s received from adults.

“I wouldn’t be able to handle the scrutiny and all the things that he got going on at his age, at his level with social media,” said Leboron on JJ Redick’s “Mind the Game” podcast.

LeBron is one of the most scrutinized players of all time but at the start of his career, he didn’t have to worry about social media scrutiny, unlike his son.

“Like I didn’t have social media to deal with when I came in at 18. I did have a lot of scrutiny. I did have a lot of things that were put on my shoulders. But I didn’t have — every single day — around-the-clock news coverage, sports shows, things talking about this particular person every single day.”

The NBA legend also said that he thinks people are trying to ruin his son’s chance of making his NBA dream come true.

“My son, who’s a 19 year old, getting a lot of animosity & hatred toward him, while he’s just a kid trying to live out his dream. There’s a very small number of men & women that actually get to live out their dream of playing a professional sport. We have grown men & women out here doing whatever they can to try to make sure that does not happen. That is the weirdest thing in the world.”

Hopefully, we will witness the father-and-son duo play together especially if The Lakers can draft Bronny for King James.

Watch the full episode of “Mind The Game” featuring Lebron James below.