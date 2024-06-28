The Los Angeles Lakers picked Bronny James Jr. in the second round of the NBA draft cementing a historic moment for him and his father LeBron James.

The NBA is full of nepotism like any other industry but heading into this year’s draft, all eyes have been on Bronny James Jr. His father LeBron is arguably one of the best players of all time and has openly admitted that he wants to end his career playing in the league with his sons.

On Thursday despite the naysayers, the Klutch Sports fix was in and Bronny James was selected as the 55th pick by the NBA Lakers.

According to former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers, Klutch Sports CEO/ Lebron and Bronny’s agent Rich Paul reportedly told teams not to pick Bronny so he’d be available for Los Angeles.

Myers also said that the eldest James son would go to Australia over going anywhere not in the plans.

According to ESPN, everything went as planned and fans are anticipating seeing Bronny’s chemistry with his father on the court.

Others however are strong against the nepotism that led to Bronny’s selection.

LeBron James is in his last contract year with the Los Angeles Lakers and likely will become a free agent. He has until June 29 to opt-in to his last year for $51 million. Now, however, the odds of him leaving the Lakers are slim to none especially since CBS Sports reports that the Lakers are willing to offer him a three-year, $160 million max contract to keep him in the City of Angels.

Once Lebron and Bronny hit the court they’ll make NBA history as the first father-son duo on the same team.