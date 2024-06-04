Taraji P. Henson Returning To Host 2024 BET Awards, Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor

Golden Globe Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson will return to host the 2024 BET Awards live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 30, marking her third time hosting the annual celebration. She’ll be joined by the likes of Ursherrrr (Baby) who’ll receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

Per a press release, Henson, 53, is “thrilled” and added, “I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment.”

Connie Orlando, the EVP of BET’s Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy department, gushed about the Oscar-nominated star’s return to the award stage, calling Henson “a phenom” and praising her “vibrant” personality.

“We are excited to welcome her back to host Culture’s Biggest Night, ‘BET Awards,’ the ultimate celebration of Black creativity,” said Orlando in a statemnt. “We are equally as thrilled to have so many incredibly talented performers join us, standing on culture’s biggest stage to deliver an unforgettable night.”

The Color Purple star will keep attendees and millions of viewers at home entertained throughout a jam-packed night loaded with performances from GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, rising rap star Sexyy Red, and several other artists.

Usher To Receive BET Lifetime Achievement Award During The Ceremony

Usher, one of this year’s BET Award nominees, is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, a prestigious accolade, previously bestowed upon musical icons such as Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie, and Prince.

The honor celebrates extraordinary artists who “have made significant contributions to music and their community, People noted. The award will mark his musical journey that extends from 1994 to the present day with albums like My Way (1997), 8701 (2001), Confessions (2004), and Here I Stand (2008).

“From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black excellence. We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon,” said Connie Orlando in a press statement about Usher being celebrated at the BET Awards.

As previously reported, Drake is in the lead for BET Awards with seven nominations, as his close collaborator, Nicki Minaj, trails behind with six. The seasoned emcees and former collaborators are in competition for multiple prestigious awards, including Album of the Year, Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration. They are also vying for the titles of Best Male and Female Hip Hop Artist, respectively.

Don’t miss out on the excitement! Tune in to the BET Awards, live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, on June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.