Deborah Williams has filed a countersuit against Keiarna Stewart, a month after Stewart filed a $10 million lawsuit accusing Williams of assault and battery following their heated Sesame Street skirmish after the conclusion of #RHOP season 8.

Court documents obtained by TV Deets revealed Williams’ response, where she refuted all allegations from Stewart’s suit. Williams claimed Stewart was actually the aggressor during their physical confrontation at the joint clothing line launch of RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby in July 2023 at a venue in Washington, D.C.

Williams, a (now former) friend of Darby, alleged that tensions escalated after co-star Candice Dillard Bassett began “name calling” and verbally attacking her. Williams alleged that after she exchanged words with the housewife, Bassett picked up a bottle as if she was going to hurl it in her direction. Stewart allegedly joined in on the housewife’s “threatening” behavior and began physically assaulting her, ultimately, punching her in the face.

TV Deets reports that Williams suspects that the altercation was “orchestrated,” citing her unfamiliarity with Stewart prior to the incident and previous tension with Bassett as the housewife had once accused of her flirting with her husband, Chris Bassett. Furthermore, according to Williams’ lawsuit, Bravo producers conveniently ceased filming during the fight. However, someone at the event seemed to know precisely when to start recording on their smartphone to capture the brawl, which further reinforces Williams’ belief that the confrontation may have been premeditated.

“It is obvious that Counter-Defendant Ms. Keiarna Stewart craves fame. She craves attention. So much so that she is willing to do just about anything to have her name broadcast on television and across social media,” the lawsuit stated. “This includes instigating a fight, having that fight recorded, then sending the video of the fight to TMZ for it to be viewed on TV all over the world.”

Here’s What Williams Is Looking For In Terms Of Damages

While Stewart is requesting $10 million, Williams is seeking $3 million in compensatory damages, along with punitive damages, interest, and costs related to Count 1, which alleges assault and battery. For Count 2, intentional infliction of emotional distress, she is pursuing a judgment totaling $3 million, plus fees. Additionally, Williams is seeking $1 million in damages and costs for defamation, bringing the total amount sought to approximately $7 million.

As previously reported, in late June, Stewart filed a $10 million lawsuit against Williams, alleging assault and battery. According to TV Deets, Stewart initiated legal action in D.C. court, claiming Williams was responsible for their chaotic fight caught on camera.

A police report, detailed by TMZ, included accounts from Bassett claiming a drink was thrown at her, while Stewart stated she was struck in the forehead with a glass during the physical altercation. The footage from the incident, as reported by the publication, showed Bassett picking up a bottle before Stewart reacted to the drink being thrown. Subsequently, what appears to be a glass object is seen hitting her before Stewart, directs a series of punches towards Williams. The altercation concluded when one of Williams’s friends pulled Stewart down and security intervened during the RHOP fight.

Wow, this is a lot! Who do you think is in the wrong here?






