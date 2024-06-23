Bossip Video

The eighth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac ended with an explosive fight that landed cast member Keiarna Stewart in the hospital, and now she wants to take this case to court.

In the aftermath of the brawl, Stewart seems to want Deborah Williams — a friend of cast member Ashley Darby — to pay for her crimes.

According to TV Deets, Stewart has filed a lawsuit in DC court accusing Williams of assault and battery. The incident, which was captured by Bravo cameras and audio, allegedly resulted in permanent scarring for Stewart. She is seeking $10,000 in damages from Williams.

Stewart is reportedly asking that the case go to trial while Williams has entered a plea of not guilty. This is an interesting change of tune for the messy friend of the show whose introduction to the cast was accusing the husbands of Candiace Dillard and Wendy Osefo of flirting with her. In the wake of the brawl, she was also very vocal about having hit Stewart in the face.

However, her initial social media posts seemed to allude to her having retaliated after being attacked by Stewart, but video evidence proved that she’d thrown the first blows.

Fallout From The Fight Between Keiarna And Deborah

At the season 8 reunion, Gizelle Bryant tried her best to assign blame for the fight to Wendy, Candiace and Keiarna but fans and the other cast members quickly shut that down. Still no word on why Ashley Darby thought Deborah and Candiace could occupy the same space.

Nonetheless, the ladies will be on their way to court in Season 9. RHOP underwent some major changes after last season with Candiace exiting the show and Robyn Dixon being fired; it’s unclear how big a role Keiarna will play though some fans have asked that she receive a glass.

Things also seem to be looking up for Mia Thornton and her best frenemy, Jacqueline Blake. The pair have been seen out together, and it is rumored that Blake will be returning to RHOP in a larger “friend of the show” role in Season 9.

Raise your glasses, ladies, let the drama begin.