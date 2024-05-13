Bossip Video

The RHOP refresh continues as Jassi Rideaux, another reported new cast member, was seen on the scene with Mia Thornton and Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch. Get to know the pageant queen-turned-beauty mogul meeting Potomac fans’ demands for fresh faces.

Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton will all be returning to the hit show. However, viewers can expect a lot of changes to the upcoming season, which reportedly just started filming.

As BOSSIP previously reported, shocking shakeups started with a string of departures as season 8 ended. OG Housewife Robyn Dixon said she “was fired” and newbie Nneka Ihim left after just one season. Candiace Dillard-Bassett refused to “Drive Back” to the Potomac pettiness as she focuses on welcoming her first child with her husband, Chris Bassett.

According to TV Deets, another former pageant queen has entered the chaotic chat: Jassi Rideaux.

Get To Know Jassi Rideaux

After months of begging for a new cast, it looks like Bravo has added another cherry blossom baddie to the RHOP roster. Jassi (whose real name is Jasmine) went from modeling and competing in pageants to securing the beauty bag like a boss. She is the founder and CEO of Chateau Rideaux Inc. and Rideaux Hair, taking over the industry with high-quality raw hair extensions.

Like Beyoncé’s latest launch with Cécred, Jassi’s hair company started with a family lineage. In a 2020 interview on Where It Begins, the Oklahoma native explained her “self-made millionaire” grandmother planted those seeds and even came up with the name.

“My grandmother, who’s a self-made millionaire painted the name on our family home. Chateau Rideaux is actually French chateau means house and Rideaux is the French spelling of my last name,” Jassi shared.

She went from globetrotting as a flight attendant to traveling the world to build her business from the ground up.

“The journey of Chateau Rideaux began in Asia and ended in India. It took me about 6 or 7 years to birth Chateau Rideaux, but I’ve always been involved with hair in one way or another. I am a licensed cosmetologist and have been since I was 17,” Jassi continued.

Check out Jassi’s full interview on Where It Begins below.

Play

How Jassi Rideaux Fits Into The RHOP Season 9 Cast

Jassi Rideaux clearly stands on business, but there’s so much more to the new Bravo star. She isn’t married but might be a NFL WAG. She has a rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris.

Like Keiarna Stewart, who will also return next season, Jassi will ease into the franchise as a Friend. Mia Thornton introduced Jassi to the rest of the cast. Just a few weeks into filming, Jassi is already shaking things up with the ladies.

Mia took a selfie with new additions Jassi and Stacey at Ashley and Gizelle’s event.

As a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., it will be interesting to see how Jassi gets along with her sorors, Gizelle and Wendy.

What do you think Jassi Rideaux will bring to Season 9 of Real Housewives of Potomac? Will she make the cut as a full-time Housewife?