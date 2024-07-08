Bossip Video

Anthony Edwards talks about joining Team USA and believes he’s the No. 1 option despite playing alongside LeBron, Steph, and Kevin Durant.

We are weeks away from the 2024 Paris Olympics and all eyes are on the USA Men’s Basketball team. The festivities begin on Friday, July 26th and end on Sunday, August 11th. The men’s roaster is stacked with all your fan favorites including Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Joel Embid, and more.

According to ESPN, fan-favorite Anthony Edwards believes he is the “No. 1 option” on the team despite the immense talent around him.

“I’m still the No. 1 option,” Edwards said. “Y’all might look at it differently, but I don’t.”

Edwards believes when the action kicks off this summer he will have a prominent role and he isn’t afraid to work for it.

“I just go out there and be myself. … Shoot my shots, play defense. They’ve got to fit in to play around me. That’s how I feel,” Edwards said.

Realistically Anthony Edwards is the youngest player on the team with more Olympic appearances ahead of him. With a team heavily filled with players heading out the door he might get a backseat. However, if that happens it’s surely not because he isn’t made for the game or the best option. It’s a team sport and others have more experience than him which could play a factor.

You can watch AE talk about this year’s summer games below.