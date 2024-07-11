Double Stuffed Dramatics: Angela Simmons Bares Her Baked Goodies In Bathtub Of Oreos To Promote Slutty Vegan Collab, Cooks Up Cookie Clownery

After setting social media ablaze with her bedazzled blicky bag, Angela Simmons followed in her father’s tubsteps by bathing in Oreo cookies to promote her new partnership with Slutty Vegan.

The proven businesswoman teamed up with Slutty Vegan boss Pinky Cole-Hayes to launch a new menu item: Vegan Fried Oreos (which will include Simmons’ ‘Angela’s Cakes’ mix) that will roll out at select Slutty Vegan locations from July to September.

The launch marks the second collaboration between the business mavens with the first being ‘Angela’s Cakes’–a versatile vegan pancake and waffle mix.

That same mix, combined with oat milk, will serve as the foundation for the Oreos that will rollout in Slutty Vegan’s New York locations before hitting Atlanta and the rest of Slutty Vegan’s locations in July.

“With me being a major vegan foodie with a sweet tooth, I’m always looking to satisfy my cravings, especially when I’m traveling,” said Simmons. “Working with Pinky and Slutty Vegan has been amazing because she shares that same vision of bringing the tastiest vegan options to the masses.”

With menu item names like Sloppy Toppy and Ménage à Trois, Cole-Hayes’ Slutty Vegan empire has dominated the fast food space since 2019. To date, the brand is valued at over $100 million.

“We [Slutty Vegan] are so excited about the rollout of this limited menu item. I mean, who doesn’t love fried Oreos?” said Cole-Hayes. “The initial rollout will start in New York and Atlanta, but don’t be surprised if you see it coming in other markets, especially with our food truck currently trekking across the country.”

Naturally, social media erupted with reactions to the, uh, unique campaign that succeeded in getting people buzzing over the new menu item.

Are you feeling Angela’s cookie-covered campaign? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the cookie-covered collab on the flip.