Flummoxed ‘Family Feud’ Viewers Slam Steve Harvey For Asking Megan Thee Stallion About Feet

Megan Thee Stallion is all over the place right now, which includes a special appearance on Family Feud.

It’s no secret that celebs love the Steve Harvey-hosted game show just as much as the rest of us, but a recent episode has fans firing back at the funnyman.

During Meg’s recent appearance on Celebrity Family Feud, Harvey asked the Houston hottie to “name something you’ve done to your partner’s feet.”

Thee Stallion didn’t skip a beat, quickly buzzing in to answer, “massage,” but her diehard fans couldn’t help but complain about the focus of the question.

The rapper’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud came nearly four years after Megan was shot in the feet by Tory Lanez outside of a party in Hollywood Hills. Following the incident, Lanez was convicted of three felonies and is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.

With this highly-publicized incident in mind, viewers couldn’t believe that the first question Harvey asked the rapper had to do with feet. Many fans can’t decide if the subject of the question was simply a coincidence, or if producers on the show asked a shady question on purpose.

“Now I know damn well Celebrity family feud didn’t start off the Meg the Stallion episode with a question about something you’ve done to your mates feet,” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “Asking the 1st effing question with Meg about what you do to your mates feet is…diabolical!!”

Megan has yet to say anything about the question, and she’s happily promoting her episode of Family Feud, so it seems like she’s not too bothered by the questions she was asked on the show.

A much more light-hearted moment happened when the host asked her to name something that might be curvy, and Meg responded, “me!” without skipping a beat.

After Harvey did his signature walk-away-and-laugh, the rapper defended her answer, insisting, ‘It’s true…Megan Thee Stallion should be the answer!”

And much to her own surprise, her unconventional answer actually ended up getting her 48 points.

Her friend, Bryon, got into the hot seat next and when the curvy question came up, he also answered, “Megan.”

In the end, Megan’s team won, winning $25,000 for Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, a Houston-based non-profit organization.