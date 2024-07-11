Safaree Discusses ‘Dark Time’ In His Life When Nicki Minaj Dated Meek Mill– ‘Nobody Wanted To Be Next To Me’

Safaree has been reflecting on his past! He recently opened up about the “dark time” in his life when Nicki Minaj moved on and dated Meek Mill.

Despite what anybody predicted Safaree Samuels is still standing with a career of his own after leaving a decade and a half relationship with Nicki Minaj. We were first introduced to Safaree as a hypeman-esque figure always inches from Nicki on her rise to the top of the rap game.

Eventually, the pair split, and Nicki Minaj moved on to date fellow rapper Meek Mill.

According to Complex, during Safaree’s appearance on the We In Miami podcast, he finally opened up about that “dark time” watching Nicki and Meek flourish.

“I’m not even gonna sugarcoat sh*t. I was with Nicki, we broke up. Her fans and certain people they just wanted it to be like, ‘OK they not together no more. F**k him, let it be nothing,” said Safaree. “Let him disintegrate, let him disappear, whatever. But nine, 10 years later—10, 15 TV shows later. Lot of music out later. Doors up later—I’m still here. Some people don’t like that. They’re like, ‘Damn, why are n***as still paying attention to this n***a?”

After bragging about overcoming his life being flipped upside down after the separation he talked about the treatment he experienced in the immediate aftermath.

“When me and Nicki first broke up and she got with Meek and they were like the biggest in the world and we was all beefing and sh*t,” he said. “You gotta think about I had two of the biggest people in the world against me. That meant everybody would be against me. So nobody wanted to be next to me. Nobody wanted to work with me or none of that sh*t. So it just made everything hard, and that sh*t, that was a dark time for me.”

Furthermore, we all know breakups are hard and after years of having your relationship in the public eye, the separation has to be done the same way. When you mix in the internet haters and their opinions most people wouldn’t overcome it and hide forever.

However, Safaree seemingly found his way and kept his name afloat amid the power that was trying to shut him out.

Thank God for reality TV and the internet which lets you control your destiny.

You can watch Mr. Samuels discuss his breakup below.

Ironically, while Safaree was celebrating finding his way back to the spotlight, ex-wife Erica Mena jumped into the comments of TheShadeRoom to remind the world that Safaree’s woes were misplaced.

“I will FOREVER be embarrassed I gave sis these incredible beautiful babies. He don’t even talk or care about his seeds this much online or in real life,” she wrote. “Hopefully sis can end his dead beat struggle next.”

Apparently Mena felt Safaree should be sharing more about the two children they share Safire, 4, and Legend, 3.

Mena filed for a divorce for Samuels in 2021 and things remain acrimonious between the pair.

What do you think about Safaree still talking about his split from Nicki all these years later? What about Erica Mena adding her two cents?