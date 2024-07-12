Justice For D’Vontaye Mitchell: Arrests Referred For Fired Hotel Staff Involved In Death Of Unarmed Black Man

The Milwaukee Police Department referred murder charges for four now-former security guards at Milwaukee Hyatt Regency, who are accused of causing the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell, who died after being restrained by security guards on June 30. According to WISN 12, Aimbridge Hospitality, the company that operates the hotel in downtown Milwaukee, says “several” hotel associates have been fired behind the incident, which was recorded in video footage revealed earlier this month.

From CNN:

One of the guards, who appears to be white, can be heard saying “stay down,” and “stop fighting,” as the others, who appear to be people of color, hold Mitchell down. The same guard is heard calling out to witnesses, “This is what happens when you go into the lady’s room.” It’s unclear what led up to Mitchell’s encounter with the security guards, how long it took police officers to arrive on the scene, and what Mitchell was doing at the hotel.

The altercation left Mitchell unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead by the time officers arrived on the scene.

“It is deeply troubling that we have lost another Black man in an encounter with security personnel, raising serious concerns about the use of force, lack of accountability, and absence of mental health considerations,” said famed civil attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Mitchell’s family. “The circumstances surrounding Dvontaye’s death outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel as disturbing and as described by a witness, reminiscent of the killing of George Floyd. Dvontaye’s family is now left searching for answers and justice in the face of this tragic loss.” “We demand a thorough and transparent investigation into the actions of the security guards involved in the incident,” he continued. “It is unacceptable that this case is not being considered a criminal investigation despite the fatal outcome, which the medical examiner considers a homicide. The fight for justice for Dvontaye Mitchell has just begun and will not rest until those responsible are held accountable.”

Indeed, Mitchell’s case does bring to mind that of George Floyd, including that his toxicology at the time he died after being pinned down has already been brought into question.

CNN noted that the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office initially ruled Mitchell’s death as a homicide, but the official manner of death is yet to be determined.

“The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology and further investigation,” Karen Domagalski, of the medical examiner’s office, said. “We do not have a timeline for when this case will be finalized.”

But Aimbridge Hospitality administrators say the video footage of the incident is all they needed to see to start handing out pink slips to all personnel involved.

“The conduct we saw from several associates on June 30 violated our policies and procedures, and does not reflect our values as an organization or the behaviors we expect from our associates. Following review of their actions, their employment has been terminated,” a statement from an Aimbridge spokesperson said, according to WISN.

The family and Milwaukee community demand justice for D’Vontaye Mitchell, and so should we all!