Actors

Anthony Mackie Returns In Captain America: Brave New World

Giancarlo Esposito, Harrison Ford & Anthony Mackie Shine In The Trailer For ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Published on July 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Captain America -Gian, Harrison, Mackie

Captain America – Source: Araya Doheny/Alberto E. Rodriguez/David Becker / Araya Doheny/Alberto E. Rodriguez/David Becker

Marvel released the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World starring Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford & Giancarlo Esposito.

Marvel Studios is gearing up to go on another unprecedented run with a slew of upcoming long-awaited projects. Deadpool Vs Wolverine releases this month followed by Agatha All Along at the end of Summer. This weekend they kept the excitement going by delivering the first look at Captain America: Brave New World.

The movie shocked fans with their first look at their new General Ross, Harrison Ford.

Ross is now President of the United States and wants his Captain America back. However, as the trailer reveals he and Sam Wilson played by Anthony Mackie, eventually end up at odds. Somehow General Ross becomes the Red Hulk and things go downhill. Perhaps the biggest shock in the movie was the appearance of Giancarlo Esposito in the trailer as a mystery character.

Also, for years fans have questioned why Marvel has ignored the planet-sized alien in the ocean from the Eternals. Luckily for them, it seems the center of the world conflict in the film is for control of the alien aka an arms race.

The movie looks very promising and will be released on Valentine’s Day of 2025

You can watch the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World below

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

anthony mackie Captain America Giancarlo Esposito harrison ford Marvel Studios MCU Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Lauren Speed-Hamilton’s Baby Boy Ezra Is Here - And The Photos Are Giving All The Feels

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Vivica Fox And Jada Pinkett In 'Set It Off'

10 Heist Movies You Need To Watch Now

Global Grind
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Hip-Hop Wired
African American couple arguing at home, woman turning away with protest

Girl… #7 Is A Whole Sermon — Red Flags You’re Dating An Emotional Vampire

MadameNoire
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Alabama State Homecoming 2025
30 Items

Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought It-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025

Cardi B performs at 2025 Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B Claps Back At Critics About Why She Continues Clubbing While Pregnant: ‘I’m An Entertainer, Honey!’

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy Explains Why She Abruptly Ended Her Concert With Monica, Says She Nearly Fainted

Tyler Perry speaks at Madea's Destination Wedding ATL Special Screening

Tyler Perry Says Derek Dixon ‘Needs Help’ Amid Sexual Assault Claims & $260M Lawsuit

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close