Giancarlo Esposito, Harrison Ford & Anthony Mackie Shine In The Trailer For ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Marvel released the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World starring Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford & Giancarlo Esposito.

Marvel Studios is gearing up to go on another unprecedented run with a slew of upcoming long-awaited projects. Deadpool Vs Wolverine releases this month followed by Agatha All Along at the end of Summer. This weekend they kept the excitement going by delivering the first look at Captain America: Brave New World.

The movie shocked fans with their first look at their new General Ross, Harrison Ford.

Ross is now President of the United States and wants his Captain America back. However, as the trailer reveals he and Sam Wilson played by Anthony Mackie, eventually end up at odds. Somehow General Ross becomes the Red Hulk and things go downhill. Perhaps the biggest shock in the movie was the appearance of Giancarlo Esposito in the trailer as a mystery character.

Also, for years fans have questioned why Marvel has ignored the planet-sized alien in the ocean from the Eternals. Luckily for them, it seems the center of the world conflict in the film is for control of the alien aka an arms race.

The movie looks very promising and will be released on Valentine’s Day of 2025

You can watch the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World below