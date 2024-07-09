Bossip Video

Years after Marvel’s “WandaVision” we’re officially going back to Westview for “Agatha All Along” starring your favorite messy neighbor.

One of the few blessings during the pandemic was Marvel Studios’ early release of “WandaVision“. The show was a fresh approach to comic-book shows and moved the storyline forward following Avengers: Endgame. The show features Wanda Maximoff in the years after dealing with the loss of Vision and becoming The Scarlet Witch.

The show also introduces us to her deceitful Westview neighbor who’s filed with ill intentions. Agatha Harkness is the character you love to hate and quickly became a fan favorite. Also, she spawned one of the best theme songs ever “Agatha All Along” which was nominated for a Grammy.

By the end of the show Wanda has Agatha under a spell and we thought we wouldn’t see her again.

However, Disney and Marvel Studios had other plans with a Kathryn Hahn spinoff show as Agatha that’s undergone extensive name changes. However, the name changes were spun into a marketing tactic alleging Agatha was playing games with us the viewers.

The first trailer is out and starts off leaving everyone confused as Agatha is now a detective. Agatha is unpredictable and her portraying a member of law enforcement is not surprising. She will manipulate anyone with her witchcraft in an attempt to obtain more power. The show officially hits Disney+ on September 18.

You can catch your first look at the return of Westview’s favorite witch below.