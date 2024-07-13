Ari Fletcher Drags Fans Over Birthday Backlash About Moneybagg Yo: ‘Who’s The Cheater & Who’s The Dumb B***h?’

Ari and MoneyBagg Yo‘s relationship has been an emotional and public roller coaster, but the couple has remained steady. However, on Ari Fletcher’s birthday, her boo had fans questioning the strength of their relationship. And in true Ari fashion, she clapped back.

Ari recently celebrated her 29th birthday on July 12th. The social media influencer has been celebrating overseas. Moneybagg Yo joined her in Greece on her birthday and shared a birthday message on Instagram.

In the caption, he stated, “Happy BaggDay Queen. DaDa Love You.”

The post stirred up a little controversy for several reasons. Some social media users felt the message was too short and she deserved more after dating the rapper for five years.

According to TheShadeRoom, one Instagram user stated, “Each year the paragraphs get smaller.”

Other users were concerned with Ari potentially calling the rapper, “Dada,” as he mentioned in the caption. Some users came to her defense, while others found it a little weird.

An Instagram user stated, “Unpopular opinion on this app… calling a man daddy is weird to me.” However, another user thought it was cute, “I call my husband Daddy. I think it’s cute.”

Nevertheless, the couple continued to post on social media, seemingly having a blast while on vacation, but not too much fun because Ari had time to clap back at social media users who had something negative to say about her relationship with MoneyBagg.

Ari Fletcher’s Birthday Takes A Pause As She Asks, ‘Whose The Cheater?’

A video of Ari entering a bedroom full of roses, balloons, and birthday decorations began circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter. One user quoted the video with a boldly back-handed compliment.

“Cheaters and dumb b***hes have the most aesthetically pleasing relationship moments for the media,” the X user stated.

The mother of one caught wind of the tweet and promptly responded with a question.

“Who’s the cheater, and who’s the dumb b***h?” she asked. “Poor slow miserable a** hoes always wanna have a moment. I live your dream life everyday. You the scum of the earth itching for a viral moment. The only attention you ever got in life is this moment right here! My birthday 10/10,” she continued.

Though Ari is known to win arguments with social media users due to them being “broke and ugly,” fans are not bothered. As you may recall, both Ari and MoneyBagg have opened up about the rapper’s infidelity during their relationship, and users are not letting her forget it.

An X user even provided proof, “I mean he told the world he cheated and then you confirmed it.”

Another user laid out plain and simple things for Ari.

Other users pointed out that if Ari was having such a good time on social media, she would not have time to argue on X. As one user stated, she would have most likely had to search her name to know what people were saying.

Some fans thought it was inappropriate to talk about MoneyBagg Yo’s infidelity on her birthday.

Ari nor MoneyBaggYo has not responded to the backlash. They are seemingly enjoying Ari Fletcher’s birthday in Greece.