Jacquees Proposes To Deiondra Sanders Weeks Ahead Of Their Son’s Arrival; Coach Prime Absent From Baby Shower

Congratulations are in order for Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees! While at the baby shower for their baby boy, Jacquees popped the question, and Sanders gladly accepted. The couple’s engagement comes just weeks before the soon-to-be mother is expected to give birth.

As BOSSIP reported, Deiondra Sanders announced her pregnancy in March 2024. While making the announcement, she also revealed that the remix king, Jacquees, is the father of her child. However, the pregnancy came as a shock to many because just a month before the announcement, the singer was publicly exposed for cheating on her with female rapper Dreezy.

Nevertheless, Sanders did not let the drama impede her journey to motherhood.

The 31-year-old took to social media to state that despite his infidelity, she would be raising the child anyway. Additionally, she did not plan to stay in a relationship with Jacquees and was not trying to “keep a man” by announcing the pregnancy. She was also candid about her struggles with fertility.

Regardless of the drama, Sanders and Jacquees have seemingly reconciled and decided to raise the child together.

Jacquees Surprises Dieondra Sanders With Elaborate Proposal

According to EssentiallySports, the budding parents announced the “A Star is Born” themed baby shower via Instagram on July 9 attended by Natalie Nunn, Jacob Latimore, family and friends.

Days later, Jacquees gave a sneak peek of the baby shower on his Instagram story. While everyone was enjoying the shower, the soon-to-be-father did the unexpected and got down on one knee. He presented a princess-cut diamond ring, along with a heartfelt speech detailing his love and respect for his now-fianceé.

“I know trust hasn’t been always the easiest with me, but I want you to know you can count on me forever, and I will always try my best to be the best for you and for my family at all times,” he stated.

Sanders, emotional with surprise and happiness, joyfully accepted Jacquees’ proposal.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Where In The World Is Coach Prime?

Many were in attendance to shower the couple and their growing family. Jacquees’ mother, Sharon Lawson, was there to support her son. Sanders’s mother and brother, Carolyn Chambers and Shilo Sanders, were also there.

Unfortunately, her father, Deion Sanders, was nowhere to be found. As you may recall, Deion was not so happy to hear about his daughter’s pregnancy. Though he felt she was old enough to be a mother, he worried about her mental health.

In April 2024, just weeks after Sanders announced her pregnancy, People reported that Sanders hadn’t quite “digested” the news.

“I’m proud of my baby that she at least waited until her thirties to give me this gift of life,” he stated. “I’m happy about that, but I want to make sure she’s straight emotionally and psychologically as well.”

Though he was not present at the baby shower, when his daughter announced the pregnancy, he was supportive in the comments of the Instagram post.

“PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I’m YOUNG! ??????????? I Love u baby and I’m glad u said u ain’t having a baby to keep a man. You’ve always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain’t gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I’m UP,” Coach Prime wrote.

It is unclear why Deion was not present at the baby shower, but maybe he was prepping to coach in Colorado ahead of football season. Nevertheless, Deiondra and Jacquees were enjoying the baby shower despite his absence.

We wish the newly engaged couple all the best in the journey to parenthood and upcoming nuptials!