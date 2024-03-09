Deiondra Sanders revealed she’s pregnant and despite the Dreezy drama with baby daddy JacquEeeEeeEs, the real reason she’s moving forward with the pregnancy isn’t “keeping a man.”

The “B.E.D.” squealer singer has bigger issues than beefing with or begging his ex-girlfriend and getting put on blast. As BOSSIP previously reported, Dreezy exposed Jacquees for trying to reconcile with her while still with Deiondra. During a heated exchange online, the Chicago rapper spilled the tea about the couple’s new bundle of joy.

Deiondra is taking back her power and embracing motherhood after a messy month in the public eye. The 31-year-old took to Instagram to tell the world about her first child on the way and why she’s embracing motherhood, regardless of the pipsqueak performer.

In a short film, a doctor informs Deiondra that after her fourth myomectomy (a procedure to remove uterine fibroids), she may never conceive. In fact, the surgeon wasn’t even able to remove all of the benign tumors growing on or in her uterus. However, that didn’t stop what “God allowed to happen.”

“I never thought I’d be here but here we are. I know a lot has transpired over the last month but what hasn’t happened is me being able to tell my own truth myself! So here it is. Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to,” she wrote on Friday.

Deiondra went on to explain the other health complications she endured from birth control and a difficult pregnancy.

“I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out the first trimester. I’m having a baby for the 7 current fibroids that surrounds my uterus to this day. I’m having a baby for all the high risk moms that was scared everyday thinking they would miscarry,’ she continued. “I’m keeping my baby for the 3 Months I continued to bleed everyday after I found out I was pregnant. I’m having this baby to give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation. No matter what Doctor’s say, GOD HAS THE FINAL SAY! “The miracle growing in me is not just a coincidence but a divine blessing,” Deiondra concluded, welcoming the world to her pregnancy journey.

