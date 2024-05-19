Bossip Video

Deion Sanders is gearing up for a new game with the birth of his first grandchild soon approaching.





His eldest daughter Deiondra and the King of R&B Jacquees announced they were expecting back in March. Now, they’ve revealed the child’s gender to be a boy. Coach Prime was not able to attend the reveal in Atlanta but was seen celebrating his grandson via FaceTime.

Throughout the video posted to YouTube, Sanders discusses her excitement around welcoming her first child and reveals that Jacquees has been in charge of picking the names…so far.

“It’s only one name that he did mention that I actually really like and it’s unisex. I said I was going to wait until I know the gender to start picking names. But the one that he did mention…I actually really like that.”

She also has plans to travel to one of the Colorado games to support her father and brothers with the baby by her side. After her mother, Pilar Sanders, revealed that she flew at only five days old, she shared her desire to head to the house Coach Prime is building.

“I don’t think I’ll do five days but at least I know I can fly under a month. I’m already going to miss the first Colorado game.”

Jacquees was right by Deiondra’s side to celebrate the reveal and even debuted a little new music. Though the couple appear to be over the moon, they had some trouble deciding what the terms of their “gender bet” should be.

Deiondra‘s terms were pretty standard as she opted for weekly massages if she correctly guessed their child’s gender. However, Jacquees raised the stakes by asking for the child to be named after him in the event that he was a boy.

“He technically can’t be a Junior,” she said in the video. “I’m not married so my last name will be there too, that’s not a Junior.”

Bloop. Congratulations to the happy couple and the proud grandpa!