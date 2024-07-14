Trump Rally Shooting Aftermath: ‘No Place For Political Violence?’ This Is America

The United States is increasingly a cesspool of violence and the Donald Trump rally shooting on Saturday reflects the real state of America and its policies. As new details emerge about the alleged gunman, who was registered to Trump’s own party, there are more questions than answers.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the incident left one rally attendee dead, whom officials have identified as former Buffalo Township Fire Chief, Corey Comperatore. Another attendee was critically injured, and Trump sustained a wound to his ear.

https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1812292013926273132?s=46&t=7vrGvhO0ejdWHdjDKTsPSw

New Details Emerge About The Alleged Shooter

According to USA Today, the alleged shooter was Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old registered Republican from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Secret Service agents identified and quickly killed him shortly after he allegedly fired multiple shots. Following the shooting, the internet is circulating with Trump’s defiant but dangerously timed fist-pumping gesture.

The attack has flooded social media with outlets and individuals in a frenzy, as reactions range from concern to outright denial.

Some dismissed the severity of the event, while others concocted conspiracy theories, including racist-driven claims that the event was staged to appeal to black voters.

This reflects a troubling desensitization to violence and a detachment from the traumatic realities of recent years, such as the pandemic, police brutality, and ongoing wars.

The tension and dissension of this upcoming election have reached an all-time high.

According to Newsweek, Witness Greg Smith saw Crooks with a rifle on a rooftop near the rally minutes before shots were fired. Smith and others attempted to alert the police, but their warnings went unheeded for several crucial minutes.

“We noticed the guy bear-crawling up the roof of the building beside us, 50 feet away,” Smith recounted to the BBC. “He had a rifle; we could clearly see a rifle. We’re pointing at him, the police are down there running around on the ground, we’re like ‘Hey man, there’s a guy on the roof with a rifle’… and the police did not know what was going on.”

To many, the scene was unreal. AP News states that Trump is “fine” and being treated for his injuries.

Leaders Condemn “Political Violence,” Critics Call Out Increasingly Violent U.S. Policies

Former President Barack Obama swiftly condemned the act, emphasizing the need for civility and respect in politics. The Hill states that there was a sentiment of reform needed in politics.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy,” Obama stated on X.

He also expressed relief that Trump was not seriously hurt and wished him a quick recovery, a sentiment echoed by Michelle Obama.

The incident has also caused many to reflect on the irony of gun violence used towards Trump. For a leader who believes in less structure surrounding gun reform, many are calling out his party’s policies that enabled the violence he experienced and often worse for civilians without Secret Service protection.

There is an urgent need to address violent policies within the U.S. Despite the “no violence in politics” rhetoric, the U.S. government harbors numerous policies that perpetuate violence. Trump himself has supported several such policies:

– Gun Control: Trump has consistently opposed stricter gun control measures, including high-capacity weapons used in mass murders.

– Military Interventions: U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts often leads to long-term instability and violence.

– Criminal Justice System: Policies emphasizing punitive measures over rehabilitation can exacerbate cycles of violence.

– Immigration Enforcement: Aggressive tactics towards immigrants result in human rights abuses and violence.

– Police Practices: Excessive use of force, militarized arsenals, and lack of accountability too often risk and end lives rather than protecting or policing them.

President Joe Biden also condemned the violence, stating, “There’s no place in America for this type of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick.”

Many Republicans quickly blamed the violence on Biden and his allies, arguing that sustained attacks on Trump as a threat to democracy have created a toxic environment. However, under Project 2025, Trump’s closest policy advisors proposed dismantling much of the federal government as we know it.

The controversial plan includes expanded presidential power over the justice system, higher taxes for low-income earners to benefit the wealthy, removing workplace diversity programs, ending the Department of Education, and even criminalizing pornography.

Others in opposition quickly responded to hold Trump accountable for his actions leading up to the shooting. Keep in mind that Trump also called for more shootings during BLM protests, mocked the near-fatal attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband by a political extremist, and his party fought to protect people who hit or run over protesters with their cars.

Let’s Be Real: The U.S. Needs Reflection And Reform

As we move forward, it’s essential to not only condemn violent acts but also to tackle the systemic issues that enable such violence. This requires a commitment to non-violence, comprehensive gun control, and reforms across various sectors.

Let’s use this moment to reflect on our values and work towards a united, safer nation.

Despite the chaos, it is crucial for voters to remain informed and focused on the impact of the upcoming election. Results of past elections, including local leadership, ultimately took us to this point and the 2024 outcomes could shape the country’s future for generations.