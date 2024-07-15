Misa Hylton Announces ‘Multidimensional’ Memoir, Reminds Everyone Of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Legacy Amid Allegations–‘Try Praying For All Involved’

Renowned fashion designer Misa Hylton is reminding everyone of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legacy while announcing that she’s penning a book about her experience being a “bad gyal.”

“You cannot erase history and cultural impact. This is also OUR legacy,” she wrote.

Hylton took to Instagram on July 12 to share a nostalgic carousel of photos from the early 1990s. The images featured Hylton during her pregnancy with her son Justin, a young Justin with Diddy, and the late Craig Mack, as well as memorable moments with Diddy during their relationship.

In the caption, Hylton recalled how determined Diddy was after he was fired from Uptown Records by A&R executive Andrew Harrell in 1993.

“Dre said there cannot be two Kings in a castle. He was right. It comes a time,” Hylton wrote in the caption. “Puffy was scared. He had a child on the way and we just moved into a Big beautiful new home. He had me call Dre and ask for his job back several times. Dre stood on business. The same way a father would when it’s time for his son to make that move.”

Hylton, famous for creating fashion ensembles for Lil Kim, Mary J. Blige, and several other hip-hop icons, said she wasn’t worried when Diddy was terminated. She believed his next move would be great due to his “mastermind” abilities. According to the fashion laureate, Diddy parlayed his fear into determination and focus, starting Bad Boy Records in the basement of their Scarsdale, New York, home. Craig Mack’s “Flava in Ya Ear” was the first record to break from the label thanks to a spin from legendary Hot 97 DJ, Funk Master Flex.

“My Life Story. My experience. Beside every Bad Boy was a Bad gyal!” she penned.

Hylton’s seemingly sweet post comes as abuse, assault and sex trafficking allegations continue to mount against the legendary music mogul and after Hylton publicly denounced him.

In March 2024, Diddy’s residences in LA and Miami were raided by the Department of Homeland Security due to sex trafficking allegations that surfaced about the former REVOLT TV CEO. The explosive incident occurred two months before CNN obtained alarming surveillance footage of Diddy hitting, kicking and dragging his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, in 2016. The footage corroborated several of the former Bad Boy songstress’s claims in her now-settled federal lawsuit in which she accused the Grammy Award-winning rapper-turned entrepreneur of assault and rape.

Before signing off, Hylton warned naysayers to stay out of her comments section about the allegations.

“Please do not come here with any negativity, instead try praying for all involved,” she penned. “You cannot erase history and cultural impact. This is also OUR legacy. EVERY single person whose blood, sweat, tears, talent, and business acumen went into this movement. WERE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED WERE YOU NOT INSPIRED??!”

She also clarified rumors regarding the age she delivered Justin.

“Btw- I had Justin at 19 years old, I turned 20 years old 7 days later. For a while, the internet had my age wrong. I said, ‘Hey leave it.’ Stop believing everything on the internet.”

Still, despite Hylton’s request, some internet users commented that they were “confused” by her seemingly empathic post for Diddy, with some citing how quick she was to call out the hip-hop legend following Justin’s DUI arrest. At the time, Hylton slammed Diddy’s parenting skills, insisting that the entertainer was in need of a “come to Jesus Moment.”

In a more recent post, she ran down her bio saying;

“My name is Misa Hylton. I am a revolutionary creative. I am a mother, entrepreneur, fashion stylist & designer, educator, certified life coach, a disruptor and change maker. But first I am a woman. I have a very layered and multidimensional story if I do say so myself 😆 I look forward to sharing the release date for My Life Story soon.”

