Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy’s firstborn son, shared her feelings about the damning video of her ex assaulting Cassie Ventura. “It has triggered my own trauma,” shared the stylist who added that the mogul “needs help.”
Hylton who shares her son Justin Combs, 30, with the mega mogul told her nearly 600K followers that she’s “heartbroken” for the singer who’s now reliving the abuse she faced in 2016.
“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her,” she captioned a picture of her son Justin and his brothers Christian and Quincy on Instagram. “I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.”
She continued,
“These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams.”
She also acknowledged the Combs twins, D’Lila and Jessie, the daughters of the late Kim Porter.
“Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them. Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”
Hylton turned off the comments on the post.
This isn’t the first time Hylton has spoken on the ongoing fallout from the pending lawsuits against Diddy.
In April she released a scathing statement calling out Homeland Security for the “overzealous and overtly militarized force” used against Justin Combs and Christian Combs during the raid of Diddy’s L.A. home.
“[The force] used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable,” wrote Misa, 51. “If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression,” she wrote. “The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!”
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.