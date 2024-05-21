Bossip Video

Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy’s firstborn son, shared her feelings about the damning video of her ex assaulting Cassie Ventura. “It has triggered my own trauma,” shared the stylist who added that the mogul “needs help.”

Hylton who shares her son Justin Combs, 30, with the mega mogul told her nearly 600K followers that she’s “heartbroken” for the singer who’s now reliving the abuse she faced in 2016.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her,” she captioned a picture of her son Justin and his brothers Christian and Quincy on Instagram. “I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.”

She continued,

“These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams.”

She also acknowledged the Combs twins, D’Lila and Jessie, the daughters of the late Kim Porter.

“Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them. Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

Hylton turned off the comments on the post.

This isn’t the first time Hylton has spoken on the ongoing fallout from the pending lawsuits against Diddy.

In April she released a scathing statement calling out Homeland Security for the “overzealous and overtly militarized force” used against Justin Combs and Christian Combs during the raid of Diddy’s L.A. home.