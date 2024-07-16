The Trailer For Lee Daniels’ Demonic Possession Film ‘The Deliverance’ Is Here

The long awaited trailer for The Deliverance is finally here!

Lee Daniels has reunited some of his favorite collaborators including Mo’Nique, Andra Day and Miss Lawrence for one hell of a horror film.

The film stars Day as Ebony Jackson, a mother of three who is trying her hardest to stay on the straight and narrow for her children’s sake. After she moves the entire family, including her mother (played brilliantly by Glenn Close) into a new home for a fresh start things start getting a whole lot worse.

When strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children.

Check out the trailer below:

The Deliverance is inspired by a true story of possession. The film opens in select theatres August 16 and comes to Netflix on August 30.