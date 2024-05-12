Bossip Video

Though she has seemingly moved on, Tiffany Haddish has some opinions about Jennifer Hudson’s relationship with her ex, Common. While promoting her upcoming book, Tiffany Haddish discusses her thoughts on their romance and reflects on her past fling with the rapper.

While visiting the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast on May 8, 2024, Tiffany Haddish seemingly approved her ex-boyfriend’s relationship with Common. As BOSSIP reported last year, Haddish received some backlash after seemingly shading the new romance. Now, the comedian is singing a different tune.

“I love Jennifer. I hope they’re having fun,” she stated on the podcast.

The 44-year-old then talked about her year-long relationship with Common and stated that she had fun while she was with them. If you recall, in 2023, Haddish revealed their break-up was not mutual, and she was caught off guard.

Tiffany Haddish discusses the break-up with Kotb further, “It’s like, you remember when you was a kid and you’d be on a play date, and y’all like playing, having a good time, and then all of a sudden, y’all like sliding down the slide, and then you turn around and go, ‘Where did they go? Where did they — where’d they go?'” She continued, “And you see them waving at you and they mama carrying them. And they’re like, ‘Byeee.’ That’s what it was like.”

The Girls Trip actress also discussed her upcoming book, I Curse You with Joy, a collection of essays. According to TooFab, she stated that while the book discusses some of her past relationships, Common is not mentioned.