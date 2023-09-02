Bossip Video

Skip Bayless has entered the Shannon Sharpe-less era of Undisputed and the show is already experiencing a massive decline in viewership.

After two months off air Skip Bayless & Undisputed returned to FS1 with a very new look. Additionally, the new look allegedly wasn’t a positive one and didn’t land well with viewers. A new report from Front Office Sports details just how bad the post-Shannon Sharpe era started off this past week. Undisputed Live returned on Monday and only managed to snag 131k viewers which dropped by 10k viewers Tuesday before only reaching 78k people on Wednesday.

Additionally, Stephen A. Smith and First Take tripled those ratings and maintained steam the entire week. First Take maintained its almost half a million viewers all week with the lowest viewership touching 421k.

To make things worse the numbers put up by Skip and FS1 didn’t come close to the numbers of Sharpe’s last episode with the program.

Fresh off snagging Shannon Sharpe for First Take Stephen A. Smith shared the article breaking down the viewership as soon as it was released. Throughout the week Skip had new rotating hosts with most being familiar faces. Richard Sherman, Rachel Nichols, Michael Irvin, and others joined this week as the show struggled to find chemistry. At certain points on the show, Bayless is overpowered and can’t even get a word out.

Luckily for Bayless his close friend Lil Wayne will join every Friday and those two together will always be worth watching. It’ll take time to iron out the details and get the show flowing again but will it be too late when it happens?