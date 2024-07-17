‘Claim To Fame’ Exclusive: Robin Roberts’ Niece Bianca Talks Her Elimination & The Remaining Celeb-Adjacent Contestants

The niece of a Peabody Award-winning journalist is dishing on her time trying to fool fellow celebrity relatives on an ABC show.

Bianca Roberts, the niece of Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, was one of 11 contestants on season 3 of Claim To Fame, the Kevin and Frankie Jonas-hosted show centered around a group of contestants with celebrity relatives who compete for a $100,000 prize.

And while Bianca’s time on the show was short-lived, she went to work as best she could trying to piece together clues to uncover celebrity relatives.

Last season saw the likes of Eddie Murphy’s daughter and Nick Cannon’s brother, and we’re already anticipating even bigger reveals as Claim To Fame continues.

Ahead of the new episode airing tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, BOSSIP chatted with Bianca about her time in the house, her famed Aunt, and her guesses about the remaining contestants.

What did your Aunt Robin Roberts think about you joining the cast? Do you regret sharing the Peabody Award winner clue or anything at all about your gameplay?

My Aunt Robin was very supportive and she told me to be myself and have fun. I don’t regret sharing the Peabody Award because it definitely made for good TV. And I was thinking ahead about the viewers at home and how they would research Peabody Award recipients to try to figure out my celebrity relative.

Whose talent at the talent show was your fave?

Gracie Lou’s talent was definitely my favorite. She deserved to win the talent show because we were all impressed with her singing and guitar skills.

Can you tell us more about your painting, we didn’t get to see much of it.

The part you didn’t get to hear before my painting reveal was that I said my painting reflected how I felt about being on the show. It was simply an orange heart with the letters “CTF” on the canvas.

Were you surprised that you were in the bottom two with Miguel?

I don’t know how well you could see the shock on my face, but I definitely was in shock. I didn’t expect to be number one but because of TV magic, you didn’t get to see all 3 talents of each contestant. In my opinion based on what I saw in ‘real time,’ I didn’t deserve to be in the bottom two with Miguel.

What do you think about Adam’s strategy to target you over Miguel since he was worried that you could figure him out & do you have any idea who his celeb relative might be?

I think Adam’s strategy to target me over Miguel was brilliant. Adam came to the house with that strategy for his gameplay before ever stepping foot in the house.

You guessed that Shane was related to Forest Whitaker—do you have any other idea who his celeb relative could be?

At the time I didn’t have any info about who Shane’s celebrity relative was or anyone else in the house for that matter. There wasn’t enough info to go on at that point, and even the clue wall was locked up for a time while I was there. If I had been able to stay I probably could have figured out who Shane was actually related to. Naomi I think has a good chance of coming out on top because when I left nobody had any idea who she was related to.

What celebrity relative guesses for the remaining cast members have you seen on social media?

For Danny, I’ve seen singer Jelly Roll as a guess for his celebrity relative, which I think is a really good guess. For Shane, I’ve seen Bruno Mars or the Rock which I think are also really good guesses.

