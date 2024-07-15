Entertainment

Black Twitter Erupts With Viral Reactions To Trump Rally Shooting

Published on July 15, 2024

Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Butler, Pennsylvania

Black Twitter is still ABLAZE over the now-infamous Trump rally shooting that stirred up all sorts of viral shenanigans across the whole entire internet.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the incident left one rally attendee dead, whom officials identified as former Buffalo Township Fire Chief, Corey Comperatore. Another attendee was critically injured, and Trump sustained a wound to his ear.

Interestingly, the internet dug up some eyebrow-raising tweets from Comperatore who appeared to be a devout MAGA supporter with questionable views.

https://twitter.com/uppittynegress/status/1812666489872199719?s=61&t=jJl6YnC712ist5w_Sx3Z3g

According to USA Today, the alleged shooter was 20-year-old registered Republican Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Secret Service agents identified and quickly took him out shortly after he allegedly fired multiple shots at Trump.

While Republicans and MAGA minions celebrated Trump’s strength in the face of a near-death situation, others openly questioned the shooting and spouted conspiracy theories that it was all staged.

To many, the scene was almost too surreal to be real life.

Always classy, former President Barack Obama swiftly condemned the act, emphasizing the need for civility and respect in politics.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy,” Obama stated on X. 

He also expressed relief that Trump was not seriously hurt and wished him a quick recovery, a sentiment echoed by Michelle Obama.

Others in opposition quickly pivoted to holding Trump accountable for his actions leading up to the shooting.

You may recall that Trump called for more shootings during BLM protests, mocked the near-fatal attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband by a political extremist, and fought alongside his party to protect people who hit or run over protesters with their cars.  

What was your reaction to the Trump rally shooting? Tell us down below and peep the viral Black Twitter hysteria over the rally shooting attempt on the flip.

