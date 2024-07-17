Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri & History-Making Sofia Vergara Land 2024 Emmy Nominations

This year’s Emmy nominations have been announced!

The 76th annual Emmy Awards are set to kick off at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15. With the big night only a couple of months away, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale got together to announce the nominees live from the El Capitan Theatre on July 17.

Following its Season 3 release, The Bear dominated nominations along with new fan-favorite, Shōgun. The Chicago-based food series even set a record for nominations in a single year in the comedy category with 23, a record previously held by 30 Rock with 22 nominations in 2009. Shōgun led the pack in the Drama category with 25 nominations.

Ayo Edebiri is just one of the reasons The Bear racked up so many nods, earning a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Though she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear last year, this is her first time competing in the lead category.

Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson is going up against Edebiri to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, competing alongside Jean Smart in Hacks, Kristen Wiig in Palm Royale, Maya Rudolph in Loot, and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.

The series also earned nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Tyler James Williams, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James.

Sofia Vergara’s portrayal of drug queenpin Griselda Blanco earned not only her fifth Emmy Award nomination but made her become the first Latina in history to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

Check out the full list of 2024 Emmy nominations below:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Idris Elba, Hijack

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Juno Temple, Fargo

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Jane Lynch, Weakest Link

Keke Palmer, Password

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reing

The Simpsons

X-Men ‘97

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

66th Grammy Awards

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady

The Oscars

76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

The Eric Andre Show

Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections

Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question

Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Girls State

The Greatest Night In Pop

Jim Henson Idea Man

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Beckham

The Jinx – Part Two

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A

