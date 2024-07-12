Serena Williams, Venus Williams & Quinta Brunson Seemingly Call Out Pat McAfee And Harrison Butker At 2024 ESPYs

As always, the 2024 ESPYs were home to some immediately-viral moments.

Serena Williams hosted the show, bringing her sister, Venus Williams, and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson onstage for a segment to celebrate women’s sports rising in popularity.

While a lot of things have contributed to women’s sports finally getting the attention it deserves, a big reason so many people are paying attention is WNBA star Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 draft pick in April after making a name for herself while playing at the University of Iowa. Still, not everyone has spoken about Clark’s rise to stardom respectfully, which was the subject of the trio’s segment.

Brunson and the Williams sisters gave a list of names that are acceptable when talking about female athletes, including “athlete,” “champion,” and even “dumbass.”

“Just don’t use the b-word,” the trio insisted.

This moment in particular seems to be a reference to ESPN commentator Pat McAfee, who referred to Clark as a “white b***h” last month during a conversation about her talent in relation to her race.

“What we’re trying to say is, what the WNBA currently has is what we like to describe as a cash cow. There is a superstar,” McAfee said in June. “But I would like the media people that continue to say, ‘This rookie class, this rookie class.’ Nah, just call it for what it is. There is one white b***h for the Indiana team who is a superstar.” He went on to issue an apology on X, saying he “shouldn’t have used ‘white b***h’ as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark, no matter the context…Even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.”

During another portion of the segment, Serena, Venus and Quinta also called out Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who was torn apart online following his commencement speech at Benedictine College.

During his speech, he said a number of controversial things, including telling the women graduating, “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

This time, Brunson and the Williams sisters called him out by name, with Serena telling the audience, “Enjoy women’s sports, they’re just like other sports, except you Harrison Butker, we don’t need you.”

“At all. Like, ever,” Brunson chimed in.